New rules on buses: inspections to be tightened from September 1

An important rule is coming into force for passengers using city buses in Uzbekistan. Starting September 1, 2026, fares on regular city buses operating under gross-contract arrangements must be paid as soon as passengers board the bus.

The most important change is that passengers will no longer be able to continue their journey saying, “I’ll tap my card on the validator later.” If payment or eligibility for a concession is not confirmed when boarding the bus, the passenger may officially be considered to be traveling without a ticket.

What exactly does the new rule change?

Resolution No. 276 of the Cabinet of Ministers dated June 3, 2026, establishes strengthened payment discipline on regular city bus routes organized under gross-contract arrangements. The new procedure will take effect on September 1.

As soon as passengers board the bus, they may pay the fare using one of the following methods:

— tapping a transport card on the validator;

— making a contactless payment with a bank card;

— using a smartphone or other electronic devices;

— tapping a social or transport card on the validator to confirm eligibility for discounted or free travel.

The resolution also provides for the use of other electronic technologies being introduced, such as NFC, QR, biometric payments, BLE and UWB.

“I’ll pay a little later” will no longer work

This is the most important part of the new procedure.

If a passenger does not pay the fare through one of the designated methods when boarding the bus, or does not confirm the right to free or discounted travel through the validator, they will be considered to be traveling on the bus without a ticket.

Therefore, tapping a card or phone on the validator only after an inspector has entered the bus may be too late.

The logic of the new system is simple: you boarded the bus — you must make the payment immediately.

How much could the fine be?

Under Article 144 of the Code of Administrative Responsibility, traveling without a ticket on an urban or suburban bus results in a fine amounting to one-tenth of the basic calculation amount.

Starting September 1, 2026, the basic calculation amount will be increased to 440,000 soums. Therefore, if the current regulation remains unchanged, the fine for traveling without a ticket will amount to 44,000 soums.

This is not merely a theoretical requirement. For example, according to the Ministry of Transport, as of March 16, 2026, 26,564 administrative reports had been drawn up since the beginning of the year against passengers traveling without tickets on buses.

Passengers eligible for concessions must also use the validator

Another important point: simply saying “I have the right to travel free of charge” will not be sufficient.

Passengers entitled to discounted or free travel must also tap their social or transport card on the validator to confirm their eligibility. Otherwise, the journey will not be recorded in the system, and questions may arise regarding the passenger’s status.

For this reason, from September 1, it will be enough to develop the simplest habit: board the bus — use the validator — then continue your journey.

The changes are not limited to payment

The government resolution also provides for other innovations in the public transport system.

In particular, routes extending up to 5 kilometers beyond city limits — and, under certain approved master plans, up to 12 kilometers — will also be classified as city bus routes.

In addition, a task has been set to introduce, by September 1, an integrated payment system for public transport in Tashkent and suburban electric trains, including “electric train — bus” and “electric train — metro” fare plans.

The most important reminder for passengers

After September 1, passengers must remember to pay by card, smartphone or another electronic device as soon as they board the bus.

Especially for daily commuters, even a delay of a few seconds could result in an unnecessary fine and a misunderstanding with an inspector.

The main rule under the new procedure is very simple: if you have boarded the bus, confirm your fare immediately.

Leave your opinion in the comments and share the article with your acquaintances via Telegram or other social networks.