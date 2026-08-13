Google Pixel 11 unveiled: flagship with a new 2 nm chip and its price

·22·Technology
Google Pixel 11 unveiled: flagship with a new 2 nm chip and its price

A long-awaited development has arrived in the technology world: according to ixbt.com, Google has officially unveiled the Google Pixel 11, part of its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup. Although the device’s key features had already been leaked before the presentation, its exact price and technical specifications have now been officially confirmed. Initially, only the base model stands out: it has received a partial upgrade over its predecessor and has undergone a nominal price change. As reported by Ixbt.com, the company reports.

Pricing policy and storage options

The new Google Pixel 11 smartphone starts at $900, making it $100 more expensive than the Pixel 10. However, Google has doubled the base model’s internal storage from 128 GB to 256 GB. This means that amid price increases in the modern market, the device itself can effectively be considered no more expensive. RAM remains unchanged at 12 GB.

The device’s display is almost identical to that of the previous generation. It retains a 6.3-inch diagonal, Full HD+ resolution, and a 128 Hz refresh rate, but still lacks LTPO technology. There is also no definitive information yet about an increase in the display’s PWM frequency. Interestingly, the battery capacity has fallen to 4970 mAh from 4985 mAh in the previous model, although Google promises slightly improved battery life. Charging capabilities remain unchanged: 30 W wired and 15 W wireless charging support.

The biggest change is the Tensor G6 processor

The smartphone’s most significant update is its processor. All new models feature the Tensor G6 chip, manufactured at TSMC facilities using a 2 nm process. It is considered one of the first platforms of its kind among smartphones on the market. The SoC configuration includes seven processor cores: one Cortex-C1 Ultra, four Cortex-C1 Pro cores clocked at 3.38 GHz, and two additional cores. Graphics are handled by an Imagination PowerVR C-Series GPU.

Google claims that the new Tensor G6 increases browser performance by at least 25% and speeds up app loading by up to 15%. At the same time, the new chip delivers 20% higher energy efficiency than its predecessor, the Tensor G5. These improvements are expected to make everyday use noticeably more convenient.

The smartphone’s camera system has also received a partial upgrade. While the ultrawide and telephoto cameras remain unchanged, the main camera now uses a larger 48-megapixel sensor measuring 1/1.56 inches. Other features include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 6.0, a USB-C 3.2 port, water resistance, and seven years of Android updates. The device will be available in four colors: black, dark purple, pistachio, and raspberry.

GooglePixel 11Tensor G6SmartphonesAndroid
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