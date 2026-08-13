Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space

·33·Technology
Roskosmos Publishes Photo of Solar Eclipse From Space

Russia’s state corporation Roscosmos has presented rare footage captured from space, clearly showing the solar eclipse that occurred on August 12. According to ixbt.com, this astronomical event lasted from 18:34 to 22:58 Moscow time, and experts successfully recorded it from orbit, as reported by Ixbt.com the outlet .

Rare Footage Captured From Space

The image published on the official Telegram channel was taken from an orbit located more than 35,000 kilometers above Earth’s surface. The Roscosmos-owned Elektro-L weather satellite served as the primary tool for capturing this remarkable image. The footage shows our planet while the Moon’s disk completely blocked the Sun.

According to the data, the eclipse reached a maximum phase of 1.019. This means that the Moon’s disk completely covered the Sun. However, the full scale of this magnificent natural phenomenon could be observed directly only near the island of Iceland and from the eastern coast of the Taymyr Peninsula in Russia.

Experts noted that the eclipse reached its peak at 20:46 on August 12 and lasted just 2 minutes and 18 seconds. This brief event generated considerable interest among astronomers and ordinary observers around the world.

Regional Differences and the Broadcast

The scale of the event varied across different regions. In Moscow, for example, only 1 percent of the Sun’s disk was obscured, while in Saint Petersburg the figure reached 83 percent. Residents and visitors to Russia’s northern capital had the opportunity to witness the natural phenomenon.

To bring this fascinating astronomical event to a wider audience, Roscosmos and Yandex Weather organized a special live broadcast. The observation deck at Lakhta Center, the tallest building in Russia and Europe, was chosen as the broadcast location.

RoskosmosSolar EclipseElektro-LAstronomySpace
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