Tottenham captain Cristian Romero is moving to Atlético Madrid

London club Tottenham have reached a preliminary agreement with Atlético Madrid to sell their captain and centre-back Cristian Romero. According to Sky Sports, the transfer fee is £34.2 million, with additional performance-related bonuses included. The deal marks a significant change for the North London side, which is preparing to part ways with one of its key players. Goal.com reports .

Under the terms of the transfer, Tottenham have also secured the right to receive 15% of any future transfer fee if the player is sold to another club. The Spanish giants had been interested in the Argentine defender for a long time. It had become increasingly clear that the English club were willing to let their captain leave if a suitable offer arrived during the transfer window.

Transfer details and competition

According to Goal.com, Cristian Romero chose to continue his career at Atlético Madrid despite receiving serious offers from other top European clubs. Inter Milan and Tottenham's fierce rivals Arsenal had also targeted the defender. However, Diego Simeone has finally succeeded in bringing his desired player to the team.

Cristian Romero initially joined Tottenham from Atalanta on loan in the summer of 2021, before the London club made his transfer permanent the following year. Despite having a contract with the club until the summer of 2029, the defender has decided to open a new chapter in his career.

Achievements and challenges in London

During his five seasons with Tottenham, the Argentine made 124 appearances and scored 12 goals. His time at the London club will be remembered for helping the team win a trophy, including the Europa League in the 2024–25 season.

At the same time, Romero's Premier League career was defined not only by his high technical ability and distinctive aggressive style of play, but also by disciplinary problems. Despite receiving a red card in the league last season, the 28-year-old defender featured in 32 league matches during a difficult campaign, scoring six goals and providing four assists. While his uncompromising and intense style won the affection of many fans, it also caused difficulties for the team on some occasions.