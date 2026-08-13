A new era for Uzbek clubs in Asia: details of the 2026/2027 season

·1·Sport
A new era for Uzbek clubs in Asia: details of the 2026/2027 season

Uzbek football is embarking on another historic and immensely important stage on the Asian stage. In the 2026/2027 football season, the country will, for the first time, be represented by two teams in the league stage of the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) most prestigious competition — the AFC Champions League Elite.

Until now, Uzbekistan had never had two representatives in this elite competition at the same time in a single season.

Major victory for «Paxtakor» and a historic 20th appearance

Tashkent’s «Paxtakor» hosted Jordan’s «Al-Husayn» in the qualifying round, defeating them 3:0 to secure their place in the AFC Champions League Elite.

In the match held on 11 August, Dostonbek Hamdamov scored twice for the «Lions», while experienced Iraqi midfielder Bashar Rasan scored the final goal to put the finishing touch on the game.

With this achievement, «Paxtakor» will participate in Asia’s premier and most prestigious club competition for the 20th time in its history.

«Neftchi» — direct entry, «Nasaf» — in the AFC Champions League Two

As the country’s reigning champions, Fergana’s «Neftchi» had already secured direct qualification for the league stage of the AFC Champions League Elite. «Paxtakor» will now join the Fergana side.

Meanwhile, Qarshi’s «Nasaf» will represent Uzbekistan in the AFC Champions League Two, Asia’s second-tier competition in terms of status. The Qarshi club, which won the bronze medal in the national championship, earned direct entry to the group stage.

Our clubs competing in Asia in the 2026/2027 season:

  • AFC Champions League Elite: «Neftchi» and «Paxtakor»

  • AFC Champions League Two: «Nasaf»

We wish our representatives success and victory in these tournaments, where Asia’s strongest clubs will compete!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
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