Chelsea Set to Offer João Pedro a New Long-Term Contract

English club Chelsea are preparing to offer their Brazilian striker João Pedro a new and lucrative long-term contract to keep him at the club for longer and improve his terms. According to BBC Sport, the 24-year-old is expected to sign a deal with the London club running until 2032, including an option to extend it by a further two years. The decision could secure the player’s future at Chelsea until 2034. Goal.com reports this.

The move has become an important response to interest from European giants, particularly Barcelona, who were keen to sign the striker during the off-season. Chelsea’s management decided to increase the player’s salary just one year after he joined from Brighton for £60 million. This highlights the club’s swift and determined policy of retaining its key players.

Financial Strategy and Future Plans

According to the source, the terms of the renewed contract fully align with Chelsea’s structured wage model. The system is based on quickly rewarding proven players with higher salary levels. Chelsea had previously applied the same approach to Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson.

After the transfer window closes, club officials plan to focus on negotiations over new contracts for other key figures, particularly Levi Colwill and Estêvão Willian. This is part of a strategy aimed at ensuring the team’s long-term stability.

Outstanding Debut Season Results

João Pedro became the team’s main attacking focal point during his first season in West London. He made history as the first Chelsea striker since Diego Costa to score 20 goals excluding penalties. The Brazilian began his first major impact at the club by scoring three goals at last summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

His impressive performances immediately earned him the No. 9 shirt. After a disappointing campaign last season, when Chelsea finished 10th, the team aims to challenge seriously for the championship this season. João Pedro’s sharp play and goals will be crucial for the London club in Monday evening’s Premier League match against Fulham.