Tomorrow, winds will strengthen and the weather will warm up in Toshkent

O‘zgidromet has issued a weather forecast for Uzbekistan for August 22.

In Toshkent city, the weather will be partly cloudy and changeable at times, with no precipitation expected. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 20-22 degrees at night and 32-34 degrees during the day.

In the Republic of Qoraqalpog‘iston and Xorazm region, the weather will be partly cloudy and changeable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 33-38 degrees during the day.

In Buxoro and Navoiy regions, the weather will be partly cloudy and changeable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 20-25 degrees at night and 33-38 degrees during the day.

In Toshkent, Sirdaryo, Jizzax and Samarqand regions, the weather will be partly cloudy and changeable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 18-23 degrees at night and 32-37 degrees during the day.

In Qashqadaryo and Surxondaryo regions, the weather will be partly cloudy and changeable in some areas, with no precipitation expected. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 21-26 degrees at night and 35-45 degrees during the day.

In Andijon, Namangan and Farg‘ona regions, the weather will be partly cloudy, with short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. Some areas may experience dust storms. Temperatures will be 18-23 degrees at night and 30-35 degrees during the day.

In the mountainous areas of the republic, the weather will be partly cloudy, with short-term rain and thunderstorms possible in some areas. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees at night and 20-25 degrees during the day.