The start date of the new school year has been announced

In Uzbekistan, the start date of the 2026–2027 academic year at general education schools has been announced. The Ministry of Preschool and School Education reported this.

According to the ministry, classes in the new academic year will begin on Wednesday, September 2. Students will begin the new term and the educational process on this day.

In addition, this year, more than 795,000 children entering the first grade will receive a “President’s gift.” The set will consist of 12 types of school supplies.

These gifts are traditionally presented to young students starting the new academic year. Providing first-graders with new school supplies will also help them adapt to the educational process.