Crystal Palace Rejects Manchester City’s Offer

One of the leading teams in the English Premier League, Manchester City is taking decisive steps to strengthen its midfield. According to Goal.com, the Citizens identified Adam Wharton as their main target for the defensive midfield position and submitted an official inquiry to Crystal Palace. However, the London club’s management firmly rejected the offer, making it clear that they have no intention of selling their key player. Goal.com reports this.

Manchester City have begun significantly reshaping their squad during the summer transfer window. In particular, after the team’s main defensive midfielder Rodri moved to Barcelona for £65.4 million, the head coach and club management began taking steps to replace the departing player. It is also worth noting that Elliot Anderson joined the squad during this transfer period, while changes involving Nathan Aké, James Trafford and Tijjani Reijnders were also made.

The situation surrounding Adam Wharton

The 22-year-old midfielder Adam Wharton has become one of the brightest stars in English football in a short period of time. In 2024, the player moved from Blackburn Rovers to Selhurst Park for £22.5 million and signed a long-term contract with the club running until 2029. His consistent and confident performances for the London side are attracting the attention not only of leading clubs in England but also of major teams across Europe.

Wharton’s career has progressed at a remarkable pace, and he has already made four appearances for the England national team. At the same time, thanks in part to his contribution, Crystal Palace have achieved major successes in recent seasons. In particular, the team won the FA Cup in the 2024–25 season and triumphed in the UEFA Conference League in the 2025–26 season.

The head coach’s firm stance

Crystal Palace’s new head coach, Pierre Sage, discussed the player’s future at a press conference and emphatically stated that he would not be sold. According to the coach, the young talent is capable of playing for any top club in Europe in the future, but for now, remaining at the London club for another season would be the best decision for his development.

“Now is not the time,” Pierre Sage told reporters. “I think he can play here or at another major club in Europe. But staying with us for another year in this new, dynamic environment will benefit him. We need him like air, which is why I believe he will stay with us.” In this way, Crystal Palace’s management and coaching staff showed that they are firmly determined to keep their key player.