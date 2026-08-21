World Legends in Tashkent: Details of the Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup
The new season in Uzbekistan’s futsal will begin with a major event. On September 2, the Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup match will take place at the magnificent «Humo Arena» palace in Tashkent. The reigning national champions BMB and «SQB» will compete for the main trophy.
Super Cup-2026: Time, venue and main participants
Category
Details
Competition
Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup
Matchup
BMB (Reigning champions) — «SQB»
Date and time
September 2, 18:00
Venue
«Humo Arena» multifunctional ice palace (Tashkent)
Special guests
11 legendary stars of world football
Legends’ exhibition match
September 3 — World Legends vs Uzbekistan Football Stars
«Kuarejma, Materatssi, Oskar and Kurani»: World stars coming to Tashkent
According to Tribuna.uz, the Uzbekistan Futsal Federation has invited 11 prominent stars of world football as special guests for this year’s Super Cup final. Among them are the following renowned footballers:
Oskar — former star of «Chelsi» and the Brazil national team
Rikardu Kuarejma — UEFA Euro 2016 champion with Portugal
Marko Materatssi — 2006 FIFA World Cup winner with Italy
Kevin Kurani — well-known former Germany national team striker (and other stars)
September 3: Friendly match between the legends
In line with an established tradition, following the Super Cup final, on September 3, Tashkent will host a major exhibition friendly between world football legends and Uzbek football veterans.
In your opinion, which team will prevail in this thrilling futsal Super Cup clash — BMB or «SQB»?
Leave your predictions in the comments and immediately share this wonderful festive news with all football fans!
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