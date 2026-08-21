World Legends in Tashkent: Details of the Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup

·3·Sport
World Legends in Tashkent: Details of the Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup

The new season in Uzbekistan’s futsal will begin with a major event. On September 2, the Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup match will take place at the magnificent «Humo Arena» palace in Tashkent. The reigning national champions BMB and «SQB» will compete for the main trophy.

Super Cup-2026: Time, venue and main participants

Category

Details

Competition

Uzbekistan Futsal Super Cup

Matchup

BMB (Reigning champions) — «SQB»

Date and time

September 2, 18:00

Venue

«Humo Arena» multifunctional ice palace (Tashkent)

Special guests

11 legendary stars of world football

Legends’ exhibition match

September 3 — World Legends vs Uzbekistan Football Stars

«Kuarejma, Materatssi, Oskar and Kurani»: World stars coming to Tashkent

According to Tribuna.uz, the Uzbekistan Futsal Federation has invited 11 prominent stars of world football as special guests for this year’s Super Cup final. Among them are the following renowned footballers:

  • Oskar — former star of «Chelsi» and the Brazil national team

  • Rikardu Kuarejma — UEFA Euro 2016 champion with Portugal

  • Marko Materatssi — 2006 FIFA World Cup winner with Italy

  • Kevin Kurani — well-known former Germany national team striker (and other stars)

September 3: Friendly match between the legends

In line with an established tradition, following the Super Cup final, on September 3, Tashkent will host a major exhibition friendly between world football legends and Uzbek football veterans.

In your opinion, which team will prevail in this thrilling futsal Super Cup clash — BMB or «SQB»?

Leave your predictions in the comments and immediately share this wonderful festive news with all football fans!

TashkentHumo ArenaChelseaMarco MaterazziRicardo Quaresma
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