The best players should play for «Real»: Mourino on Vinisius’s new contract

·1·Sport
The best players should play for «Real»: Mourino on Vinisius’s new contract

Joze Mourino, head coach of Madrid’s «Real», has commented on the signing of a new contract between the club and one of the team’s main stars — Brazilian winger Vinisius Junior. In an interview with Spain’s prestigious Diario AS, the Portuguese specialist stressed that the player’s decision did not come as a surprise to him and fully aligns with the philosophy of the «Royal Club».

“I had only one question”: Mourino’s statement

Joze Mourino spoke about Vinisius’s contract extension process and his role in the team, saying:

"This was not surprising news for me at all. When I was informed about the situation, my only question was: «Does he want to stay or not?». I was told that he wanted to stay, so I was completely calm. I do not want to make a separate assessment of whether he is among the top 10 best footballers in the world or not. But it is clear that he is one of the best, and the best players should always play for «Real».", — said Joze Mourino.

Vinisius Junior’s status and statistics at «Real»

Indicator

Status and details

Player

Vinisius Junior (26 years old, Brazil)

Role in the team

Starting winger and leading star

Appearances last season

53 matches in all competitions

Productivity

22 goals and 14 assists (36 goal contributions in total)

Head coach’s position

Fully supported his staying and expressed confidence

A new era and stability in Madrid

Having made 53 appearances last season and recorded 22 goals and 14 assists, 26-year-old Vinisius has become an indispensable part of Madrid’s attack. Entering the new season under Mourino, «Real» has strengthened the stability of its squad by extending the contract of its leader.

Do you think Vinisius Junior can further improve his productivity under the new system led by Joze Mourino and become a leading contender for the «Ballon d’Or»?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and immediately share this important news with «Real Madrid» fans!

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