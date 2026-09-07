5-Goal Drama at the Velodrome: Marseille Defeated at Home by Paris FC

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5-Goal Drama at the Velodrome: Marseille Defeated at Home by Paris FC

Photo: sofascore.com

The 3rd round of Ligue 1 was filled with high-scoring matches and unexpected results. In the marquee clash of the round, the famous Olympique de Marseille hosted Liam Rosenior's ambitious Paris FC, suffering a 2-3 defeat in front of their home fans. The visitors secured a vital 3 points, moving to 7 points and climbing to 2nd place in the table, while Marseille dropped to 10th with 3 points.

Drama at the Velodrome: Sinayoko's Hat-trick and an 86th-minute Decisive Penalty

The match in Marseille started at a blistering pace from the very first seconds:

  • Lightning goal in the 1st minute: The visitors stunned the crowd immediately as Sinayoko opened the scoring with a clinical strike;

  • Guiri's resilient brace: Marseille equalized through Guiri in the 8th minute. However, in the 19th minute, Sinayoko completed his brace to put the Parisians back in front. Early in the second half, in the 53rd minute, Guiri scored again to level the score (2-2);

  • The 86th-minute decider: With the game heading for a draw, Sinayoko coolly converted a penalty awarded by the referee, completing his hat-trick and securing a sensational victory for Paris FC (2-3).

6-Goal Thriller for Strasbourg Away and a Crucial Win for Rennes

Other matches of the round also featured attacking and dramatic football:

  • Goal fest at Troyes (2-6): Strasbourg put on a show away from home, scoring 6 goals. A brace from Amo-Ayeau, along with goals from Ortega, Susa, Reyna, and Harder, allowed the team to reach 6 points and climb to 6th place;

  • Rennes returns with an away win (1-2): Visiting Angers, Rennes took the lead thanks to a Frankowski goal in the 9th minute and an own goal in the 17th, securing 7 points and cementing their spot in 5th place.

Ligue 1. Round 3. Official Match Reports

  • Marseille — Paris FC 2:3

Goals: Guiri (8, 53) — Sinayoko (1, 19, 86 pen.).

  • Troyes — Strasbourg 2:6

Goals: Mille (9), Le Dordon (90+5) — Ortega (40), Susa (42), Reyna (57), Amo-Ayeau (85, 88), Harder (90+2).

  • Angers — Rennes 1:2

Goals: Carlen (35) — Frankowski (9), Lefort (17 og.).

Do you think Marseille's inconsistent start to the season is due to defensive flaws, or is Liam Rosenior's Paris FC truly capable of being the revelation of the Ligue 1 season? Share your thoughts in the comments!

Ligue 1MarseilleParis FCFootballMatch Report
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