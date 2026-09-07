Father's blood runs deep: Koeman's goalkeeper son scores twice to turn 0-2 into 2-2

·1·Sport
Father's blood runs deep: Koeman's goalkeeper son scores twice to turn 0-2 into 2-2

In the 5th round of the Dutch championship, a true sensation and a rare miracle that could enter the annals of world football was recorded. The son of Barcelona and Netherlands national team legend Ronald Koeman — Ronald Koeman Jr. — showed unprecedented courage on the pitch. Currently playing as the number 1 goalkeeper for Telstar, Koeman single-handedly saved his struggling club and set an absolute record in the history of the Dutch top division.

The savior after 0-2: Moments when the goalkeeper stepped up to the spot

The match between Telstar and Cambuur started terribly for the hosts:

  • Shock at the start of the second half: Cambuur players scored two quick goals at the start of the second half, bringing the score to 0-2 and putting Telstar in a difficult position;

  • First penalty and narrowing the gap: Taking responsibility in a difficult situation, goalkeeper Ronald Koeman Jr. ran to the opponent's penalty area and coolly placed the 11-meter penalty kick into the net (1-2);

  • Intrigue in the 90+ minutes and a golden brace: In the dramatic stoppage time added by the referee, Telstar earned another penalty. Goalkeeper Koeman stepped up to the ball again and, leaving the opposing keeper no chance for the second time, leveled the score at 2-2, securing a valuable point for his team.

Historical record: First brace ever recorded in the Dutch elite

Through this game, Ronald Koeman Jr. rewrote the pages of national football history:

  • First goalkeeper in history: Koeman Jr. became the first goalkeeper in the entire history of the Dutch top division to score two or more goals in a single match;

  • Continuation of father's skill: It is well known that his father, Ronald Koeman, gained fame as a prolific goalscoring defender, leading Barcelona to the European Cup with his thunderous shots and flawless penalties. It is clear that the famous father's goalscoring genes have been perfectly passed on to his glove-wearing son;

  • Following in the footsteps of Chilavert and Rogério Ceni: Such results have only been seen in world football with a few legends like José Luis Chilavert and Rogério Ceni, and Koeman's feat has made headlines in the global press.

Do you think goalkeepers taking penalties is an unnecessary risk for the team, or does such composure and boldness bring true beauty to football? How much do you think his father's fame helps Ronald Koeman Jr.'s career? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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