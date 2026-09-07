La Liga Sensation: Alaves scores 5 goals and overtakes Real Madrid
The matches held in the 4th round of the Spanish La Liga provided fans with a real goal fest and unexpected results. Hosting Osasuna, Alaves celebrated a big and brilliant 5-2 victory, climbing to 2nd place in the league table and overtaking Real Madrid. Meanwhile, in Catalonia, Sevilla, down to ten men, lost the win in the 90+8th minute.
Goal rain from Alaves: Boye's benefit and the jump in the table
One of the most productive and intense matches of the round took place at the Mendizorrotza Stadium:
Lucas Boye's hat-trick: The host striker Boye literally tore the opponent's defense apart, scoring in the 27th, 51st, and 68th minutes, becoming the main hero of the round;
Shots that secured the big score: For Alaves, Diaz also added his name to the scoresheet in the 36th minute, followed by Ibanez in the 90th minute;
Budimir's brace could not save Osasuna: Although Ante Budimir reduced the deficit twice for the visitors in the 46th and 64th minutes (penalty), it was not enough to earn any points;
The flight that surpassed Real Madrid: After this victory, Alaves, with 10 points, overtook Real Madrid (9 points) and settled firmly in 2nd place, behind only the leaders Barcelona (12 points).
90+8 minute thriller in Catalonia and a draw
Other clashes of the round were also full of dramatic events:
Espanyol — Sevilla (1:1): In the 56th minute, Sangante was sent off, leaving the Andalusians with ten men. Despite this, Stassin put Sevilla ahead in the 85th minute. However, in the 90+8th minute, Sanchez saved the Catalans from an inevitable defeat;
Malaga — Levante (0:0): No goals were scored in the hard-fought match. As a result, Malaga remains in the danger zone (18th place) with 2 points, while Levante occupies 10th place with 5 points.
La Liga. Round 4. Official records
Alaves — Osasuna 5:2
Goals: Boye (27, 51, 68), Diaz (36), Ibanez (90) — Budimir (46, 64 pen.).
Espanyol — Sevilla 1:1
Goals: Sanchez (90+8) — Stassin (85).
Red card: Sangante (56, Sevilla).
Malaga — Levante 0:0
Do you think Alaves, having started the season strongly, can maintain this pace and become a serious contender for European spots? What is the main reason for Sevilla's consecutive point losses? Leave your thoughts in the comments!
…