Mahmud Mahamadjonov's Debut: Dynamo Makhachkala Defeats Rodina

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Mahmud Mahamadjonov's Debut: Dynamo Makhachkala Defeats Rodina

In the 7th round of the Russian Premier League, Dynamo Makhachkala hosted Rodina at their home ground. The intense and high-stakes clash at the Anji Arena ended in a confident 2-0 victory for the hosts. For Uzbek football fans, the most notable aspect of the match was the official debut of our young and talented defender, Mahmud Mahamadjonov, in the Russian elite league. Our compatriot entered the pitch in the 38th minute and made a worthy contribution to his team's clean-sheet victory.

Shock in the 8th minute and Rodina down to ten men

The match began with a real disaster for the visitors:

  • Onugkha's dismissal: Just 8 minutes into the match, Rodina striker German Onugkha was sent off with a straight red card for a foul;

  • Numerical advantage: The early red card completely changed the pace of the game, and the Makhachkala team took full control;

  • Increased pressure: Playing with an extra man, the hosts began a continuous siege on the opponent's goal.

38th-minute substitution: A confident debut for Mahmud Mahamadjonov

Before the first half ended, the Dynamo coaching staff made serious tactical adjustments:

  • Mahamadjonov enters the pitch: In the 38th minute, Uzbek defender Mahmud Mahamadjonov replaced the injured Sandrachuk;

  • Flank activity and solid defense: Our young defender quickly adapted to the game's tempo, neutralized opponent attacks without errors, and helped his team keep a clean sheet;

  • The coach's double move: At that same 38th minute, striker Hamid Agalarov was also brought on for Smelov, and these changes decided the fate of the match.

Two strikes in the second half: Goals from Agalarov and Mrezigue

The relentless pressure in the first half paid off in the second:

  • Agalarov's opening goal: In the 51st minute, substitute Hamid Agalarov capitalized on a defensive gap to open the scoring (1-0);

  • Mrezigue's final touch: 13 minutes later, in the 64th minute, Victor Mrezigue scored the second goal, sealing Dynamo's victory (2-0);

  • Calm finish: The hosts maintained their dominance for the remaining minutes, securing a crucial 3 points.

Jump in the table: Makhachkala in the top 6

This success significantly impacted the teams' positions in the league table:

  • Dynamo Makhachkala rises: With 12 points after 7 rounds, the Dagestani side climbed to 6th place in the standings;

  • Rodina in the danger zone: With only 4 points, the visitors remain in 14th place out of 16 teams.

RPL. Matchday 7. Official Report

Dynamo Makhachkala — Rodina 2:0

September 6, Anji Arena

Goals: Agalarov (51), Mrezigue (64).

Dynamo Makhachkala: Magomedov, Sandrachuk (MAHAMADJONOV, 38), Alarcon, Alibekov, Sundukov, Apshatsev (Aleksandrov, 89), Smelov (Agalarov, 38), Glushkov, Mrezigue, Lesovoy (Khubulov, 89), Miro (Husaynnajod, 86).

Red card: Onugkha (8, Rodina).

Do you think Mahmud Mahamadjonov can become a regular starter for Dynamo Makhachkala, and how will his performance in the Russian championship affect the competition in the Uzbekistan national team? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

Russian Premier LeagueDynamo MakhachkalaMahmud MahamadjonovFootballUzbekistan
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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