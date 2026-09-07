Toyota Delays Launch of Fully Electric Highlander EV

According to information from Nikkei Asia, the famous Japanese automotive giant Toyota has slightly postponed the market launch of its brand-new, fully electric Highlander EV crossover. Initial plans called for the large family electric vehicle to go on sale in mid-2026. However, because engineers required more time for final adjustments and additional testing, sales have been pushed to 2027. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

According to the new schedule, the Highlander EV is expected to reach customers by mid-to-late 2027. The delay could range from 4 to 12 months. In the automotive market, such delays are often implemented to prevent technical flaws and ensure product quality. Toyota has chosen a cautious approach to avoid releasing an "unfinished" product and damaging its brand reputation.

Technical Specifications and Expected Capabilities

For now, Toyota experts are not disclosing the exact technical reasons for the delay. Nevertheless, it is clear that this model plays a key role in the company's strategy for the electric vehicle market. Having specialized in gasoline and hybrid vehicles for many years, the Japanese brand has decided to introduce its first fully electric crossover under the familiar and well-regarded Highlander name.

According to previously announced preliminary data, the Highlander EV model will be offered to customers in several modifications. Specifically, the base version with front-wheel drive will be able to cover approximately 462 kilometers on a single charge. In the more expensive version with an increased battery capacity, this figure is expected to exceed 515 kilometers.

Market Impact and Prospects

However, other important technical parameters of the electric vehicle, including the exact battery capacity, electric motor power, and fast-charging speed, remain confidential. The company has also not announced the estimated price for this new flagship three-row crossover. This means the waiting period for car enthusiasts will be further extended.

Experts believe that Toyota is trying to avoid mistakes in the increasingly competitive electric vehicle market. Since demand is high in the large three-row crossover segment, perfecting every detail of the vehicle is of great importance. As a result, customers will have to wait a few months longer than planned, and the exact start date for official sales is expected to be announced in the near future.