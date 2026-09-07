NASA launches new 34-meter communication antenna in California

NASA has commissioned a new 34-meter giant antenna as part of its Deep Space Network (DSN) located in Goldstone, California. According to ixbt.com, this device will significantly expand communication capabilities with over a dozen spacecraft exploring the Solar System and interstellar space. reports .

Workloads in the space communication network and the new station

The Deep Space Network currently maintains stable communication with legendary spacecraft like Voyager 1, Voyager 2, and New Horizons, which are over 24 billion kilometers from Earth, as well as many other interplanetary missions. However, the expansion of space exploration and the increasing number of space assets are severely limiting network capacity. In recent years, experts have warned that it is becoming increasingly difficult to provide sufficient communication sessions for all missions simultaneously.

One factor complicating the situation is the activation of the lunar program. In particular, the highest priority is given to establishing communication with spacecraft during the Artemis 1 mission in 2022 and the planned Artemis 2 crewed flights in 2026. As a result, network availability for automated interplanetary stations is decreasing, and this priority is expected to persist in the future.

Deep Space Station 23 and the modernization process

The new antenna, named Deep Space Station 23 or DSS-23, began operations on August 3. One of the first devices it tracked was NASA's Chandra X-ray Observatory. This 34-meter diameter giant joins the existing stations in Goldstone. The site also hosts the complex's largest 70-meter dish.

For context, the Deep Space Network consists of three major complexes geographically located in California, near Madrid, and near Canberra. As the Earth rotates, at least one of these complexes ensures continuous communication with distant spacecraft. The DSS-23 station is the fifth of six new 34-meter antennas planned under the Aperture Enhancement Project.

Financial and temporal challenges of the project

Modernization of the DSN began back in 2009. Currently, the final antenna of the program, designated DSS-33, is planned to be launched in Australia in 2029. However, this massive project has proven much more expensive and time-consuming than initially estimated.

Specifically, while the project was valued at $362.4 million in 2015, by the beginning of the 2023 fiscal year, this figure had grown to $706 million. At the same time, the schedule has slipped by nearly five years. Nevertheless, expanding DSN capabilities is vital for the successful continuation of lunar and deep space exploration programs.