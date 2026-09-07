Travel agency manager caught trying to illegally send citizens abroad

As part of joint efforts by the Tashkent city department of the State Security Service and the Department for Combating Economic Crimes under the General Prosecutor's Office, an operational operation was carried out to curb illegal migration activities in the capital. A manager of a travel agency located in Chilanzar district was caught red-handed while embezzling a large sum of money under the pretext of gaining the trust of a gullible citizen and promising to send him to work in the European Union — Slovakia — and arranging an entry visa.

Chilanzar operational operation: A fake promise worth 3 thousand dollars

The travel agency employee attempted to exploit citizens' desire to work abroad for selfish purposes:

Unauthorized "service": This local travel agency manager engaged in illegal labor migration mediation without having any license or legal right to provide employment to citizens abroad;

The rate set for a citizen from Samarkand: The manager demanded 3,000 US dollars and 2.5 million soums from a resident of Samarkand region in exchange for sending him to Slovakia and "sorting out" the necessary visa documents;

Caught with physical evidence: During an operation conducted by operational officers, the suspect was caught red-handed while receiving a portion of the agreed money — 1,000 US dollars and 2.5 million soums.

Criminal case and investigation process: Accountability before the law

Legal assessment is being given to the actions of the person who attempted to organize an illegal channel:

Criminal case initiated: A criminal case under relevant articles has been initiated against the detained person regarding this incident;

Network investigation: Investigative actions are currently ongoing to determine whether other persons or organizations are involved in these illegal schemes, as well as whether there are other citizens who fell victim to this "service".

Warning from the SSS: Short number 1520 launched

The State Security Service warns citizens not to fall into the traps of fraudsters:

Departure only through official channels: Citizens wishing to work legally abroad must rely only on the services of licensed organizations that have official permits from the External Labor Migration Agency;

1520 helpline: If you or your loved ones encounter suspicious promises, illegal demands, or extortion related to traveling abroad, obtaining a visa, or finding employment abroad, immediately call the short number 1520 of the SSS. The identity and information of the applicant are fully guaranteed to be kept confidential.

In your opinion, what is the main reason why citizens fall for such fake agencies and intermediaries in hopes of going to work in Europe: the complexity of legal labor migration routes or the lack of legal literacy? What measures should be taken to curb such illegal schemes? Leave your comments in the feedback section!