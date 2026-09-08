In the opening round of the new UEFA Champions League season, England's Manchester Citywill face Portugal's Porto away from home. This match, taking place on Portuguese soil, kicks off at 23:59. Regarding the fate of our defender Abdukodir Khusanov, who is the focus of all Uzbek football fans, the official decision has been announced — our compatriot will start the match on the bench. So, which stars has the head coach decided to field, and what does the team's tactical formation look like? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the full starting lineup of the 'Citizens' across all lines and all details regarding the match start time.

First step in the Champions League and a tough test in Portugal

Manchester City's continental campaign begins with a serious clash:

New start in European competition: The 'Citizens' aim to start the tournament with a victory using a refreshed squad;

Resistance and pressure: Porto is considered a dangerous opponent capable of putting up fierce resistance against any giant club on their home turf;

Match time: This central match, which will keep European football fans awake, starts at 23:59 Tashkent time.

“Every away match in the Champions League requires a complex tactical battle. It is important to take the initiative from the opening minutes on the opponent's ground,” analysts emphasize.

Khusanov on the bench and competition in the squad

The status of the Uzbek legionnaire and the coaches' decision are being widely discussed among fans:

Starting on the bench: Abdukodir Khusanov, who has been active in a number of matches, is included in the squad list for this game but starts on the bench by the coach's decision;

Opportunity during the game: Given the intensity of the match and the needs of the defensive line, the probability of Khusanov coming on in the second half is rated very high;

Tough competition: Strong internal competition continues as top-level players are gathered in the center of defense and on the flanks.

The main solution and Manchester City's official starting lineup

The most important question that interests many football fans is which players will start for the 'Citizens' from the first minutes today. The most important solution and conclusion is that, the official starting eleven announced by the head coach looks as follows:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma;

Defensive line: Matheus Nunes, Marc Guehi, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol;

Midfielders: Ayyoub Bouaddi, Enzo Fernandez, Rayan Cherki;

Forwards: Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Erling Haaland.

Thus, the team will take the field in Lisbon at 23:59, relying on Haaland in the center of the attack, while Abdukodir Khusanov waits for his chance on the bench.

Do you think Abdukodir Khusanov will be brought on during the match and will Manchester City be able to achieve a confident victory over Porto away? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with all fans!