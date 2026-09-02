Manchester City management gives official assessment of Enzo Fernández transfer

·34·Sport
Manchester City management gives official assessment of Enzo Fernández transfer

The transfer of Argentine world champion Enzo Fernández from Chelsea to Manchester Cityhas significantly shifted the balance of power in the Premier League. Hugo Viana, serving as the Manchester club's director of football, issued his first official statement regarding the 25-year-old midfielder's transfer, highlighting the strategic importance of the decision.

“World-class status”: How did Hugo Viana evaluate the transfer?

In an interview with the club's press office, the sports executive of Manchester City emphasized that their transfer policy is always based on high standards and that Enzo fully meets these requirements:

  • “Our club always wants to sign world-class players. Fernández perfectly fits this status;

  • Enzo is an ideal player for the midfield. We are very pleased that he is now part of our team. Fernández will strengthen Manchester City significantly.”

A new phase in the center: Viana and City's long-term plan

One of Hugo Viana's first major and decisive steps in his leadership role was securing a 5-year deal with Fernández. Experts believe this agreement addresses the following strategic objectives:

  • Absolute control in the center of the pitch: Enzo's ability to deliver accurate long-range passes and make quick decisions under pressure fits perfectly into Pep Guardiola's tactics;

  • Midfield renewal: Against the backdrop of changes related to the age of Kevin De Bruyne and other leaders, the Argentine midfielder is considered a candidate to be the team's main driving force for many years to come.

Through this transfer, the Premier League giant not only strengthened its squad but also snatched one of the key stars from its main rival, once again demonstrating its championship ambitions for the season.

Do you think Hugo Viana's assessment is justified — will Enzo Fernández strengthen Manchester City's game and prove his status as the world's best midfielder there? Leave your thoughts and predictions in the comments!

Manchester CityEnzo FernándezPremier LeagueHugo VianaFootball Transfers
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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