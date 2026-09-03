Manchester City's Summer 2026 Transfers Announced

The summer transfer window in Europe's top leagues, particularly the English Premier League, has officially closed. Following the departure of legendary manager Pep Guardiola, Manchester Cityhas begun a new era that has resulted in an unprecedented squad revolution, just as expected. The tandem of the club's new sporting director, Hugo Viana, and the newly appointed Italian head coach, Enzo Maresca, has virtually rebuilt the 'Cityzens' squad. The club not only spent record amounts in this summer transfer market but also bid farewell to a number of legendary stars.

Record signings and new stars: Who arrived?

Hugo Viana spared no expense to secure the players needed for Maresca's tactical scheme:

Enzo Fernández (from Chelsea): £125 million — the most sensational and expensive transfer of the summer;

Elliot Anderson (from Nottingham Forest): £116 million — another fantastic purchase within the Premier League;

Ayyoub Bouaddi (from Lille): €95 million (+ €5 million bonus);

Iliman Ndiaye (from Everton): £60 million (+ £5 million bonus);

Allan (from Palmeiras): €37.5 million (+ €2.5 million);

Matis Deturbe (from Troyes): €25 million;

Jeremy Monga (from Leicester City): £10 million (+ £2.5 million);

Pierce Charles (from Sheffield Wednesday): £3 million (+ at least £5 million, up to £10 million total);

Gerónimo Rulli (from Marseille): Signed for €2 million to strengthen the goalkeeping department.

Farewell to legends and major sales: Who left?

With the goal of rejuvenating the squad and complying with Financial Fair Play regulations, the team's key stars were sold to other giants or allowed to leave as free agents:

Savinho: To Tottenham for £75 million (+ £10 million bonus);

Rodri: Transferred to Barcelona for £65.4 million including bonuses;

Tijjani Reijnders: To Al-Qadsiah for £52 million;

Nico González: To Newcastle for £48 million (+ £4 million bonus);

James Trafford: To Leeds for £40 million (+ bonuses);

Manuel Akanji: To Inter for €15 million;

Nathan Aké: To Fenerbahçe for £7 million (+ £1.5 million bonus);

Issa Kaboré: To Wrexham for £2 million;

Bernardo Silva: Joined Real Madrid as a free agent;

John Stones: Left for Inter as a free agent after his contract expired.

Comprehensive loan policy: Those outside the main squad

A number of experienced and young players who were not guaranteed playing time under Maresca were sent out on loan to other teams:

Omar Marmoush: Loaned to Tottenham for one season with a mandatory purchase option of £50 million (+ £10 million bonus);

Juma Bah: To Augsburg (with a €20 million purchase option);

Matis Deturbe: Immediately loaned to Monaco after being signed;

Claudio Echeverri: Moved to Benfica with a purchase option;

Jack Grealish: Loaned to Everton for one season;

Additionally, Divine Mukasa (West Ham), Divin Mubama (Southampton), Stephen Mfuni (Coventry City), Jeremy Monga (Swansea City), Sverre Nypan and Ishaya Dada-Mascoll (Lommel), Max Alleyne (Burnley), Kalvin Phillips and Jaden Heskey (Sheffield United), Pierce Charles (QPR), Oliver Watmuff (Stockport County), Christian McFarlane (Leicester City), Charlie Gray (Wigan Athletic), Emilio Lawrence (Luton Town), Lakyle Samuel (Exeter City), Spike Brits (Sutton United), and Jack Wint (Kidderminster Harriers) will play on loan for one year.

Left without figures like Pep Guardiola, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, and Stones, Manchester Cityis opening a completely new chapter in its history under Maresca.

Do you think this massive transfer revolution carried out by Enzo Maresca and Hugo Viana will lead Manchester City back to the Premier League and Champions League titles, or will the departure of Rodri and Guardiola trigger a crisis? Which of the new signings will be the most successful? Leave your thoughts in the comments!