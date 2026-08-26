First statement from Manchester City's new €100m star Bouaddi!

·38·Sport
First statement from Manchester City's new €100m star Bouaddi!

English Premier League giant Manchester City officially announced the transfer of 18-year-old midfielder from French club Lille on August 26. Ayyoub Bouaddi The Moroccan talent, who signed a long-term contract, did not hide his emotions in his first interview with the club's press service, revealing that joining the Manchester side was his biggest childhood goal.

The young wunderkind spoke enthusiastically about the 'Citizens'' playing philosophy and the trust shown by the club's management.

“I am at the best club in the world”

Bouaddi emphasized that the decision to move to the Etihad is the most important turning point in his career:

“For me, Manchester City is the best club in the world. Being here and finally being able to call myself a Manchester City player is a dream come true. I have been following this team with great interest for many years, and I have always loved their unique style of play on the pitch. City strives to show quality and attacking football in every match”, said Bouaddi.

“Maresca is the best coach in the world”: Bouaddi's eagerness for the Etihad

The Morocco national team member also expressed his high respect for the team's head coach:

  • The head coach factor: Bouaddi Manchester Cityhead coach Enzo Marescacalling him the strongest specialist in modern football, and expressed his readiness to take his skills to an even higher level under his guidance;

  • First minutes at the Etihad: The 18-year-old midfielder specifically noted that he is looking forward to playing in the blue jersey in front of Manchester fans at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's transfer, aimed at rejuvenating the midfield and adding new tactical strength, is being evaluated as a huge foundation for future years.

Manchester CityAyyoub BouaddiPremier LeagueFootballTransfers
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Settling the Score: Merab Dvalishvili speaks openly ahead of the trilogy against Petr YanSettling the Score: Merab Dvalishvili speaks openly ahead of the trilogy against Petr YanToday, 20:49Enzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester CityEnzo Fernández transfer: The situation surrounding Xabi Alonso and Manchester CityToday, 20:30What did the Manchester City sporting director say about the Bouaddi transfer?What did the Manchester City sporting director say about the Bouaddi transfer?Today, 19:07Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!Tim Sherwood ruthlessly criticizes Tottenham after a heavy defeat!Today, 18:59Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?Maresca's new weapon: Who is Ayub Bouaddi, who moved to City for €95+5 million?Today, 17:51South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!South Korea defeated: Sensational victory for Uzbekistan U-20 national team!Today, 15:30
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance
How was Husanov rated? British outlet analyzes Manchester City players' performance