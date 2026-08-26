First statement from Manchester City's new €100m star Bouaddi!

English Premier League giant Manchester City officially announced the transfer of 18-year-old midfielder from French club Lille on August 26. Ayyoub Bouaddi The Moroccan talent, who signed a long-term contract, did not hide his emotions in his first interview with the club's press service, revealing that joining the Manchester side was his biggest childhood goal.

The young wunderkind spoke enthusiastically about the 'Citizens'' playing philosophy and the trust shown by the club's management.

“I am at the best club in the world”

Bouaddi emphasized that the decision to move to the Etihad is the most important turning point in his career:

“For me, Manchester City is the best club in the world. Being here and finally being able to call myself a Manchester City player is a dream come true. I have been following this team with great interest for many years, and I have always loved their unique style of play on the pitch. City strives to show quality and attacking football in every match”, said Bouaddi.

“Maresca is the best coach in the world”: Bouaddi's eagerness for the Etihad

The Morocco national team member also expressed his high respect for the team's head coach:

The head coach factor: Bouaddi Manchester Cityhead coach Enzo Maresca calling him the strongest specialist in modern football, and expressed his readiness to take his skills to an even higher level under his guidance;

First minutes at the Etihad: The 18-year-old midfielder specifically noted that he is looking forward to playing in the blue jersey in front of Manchester fans at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City's transfer, aimed at rejuvenating the midfield and adding new tactical strength, is being evaluated as a huge foundation for future years.