Official lineups announced for the Real Madrid vs Inter super clash

In the very first round of the new UEFA Champions League season, two of the continent's greatest giants are set to collide. Real Madrid will host Inter, the Italian champions and one of the strongest teams in Europe, at their home ground. This central match, taking place at the magnificent stadium in Madrid, will kick off at 23:59. Both coaching staffs have fielded all their key stars to ensure a winning start to the continent's premier tournament. So, what lineups will the 'Royal Club' and the Milan giants use, and which areas of the pitch will see the most intense battles? At the end of the article, we will reveal the main intrigue — the full official lineups for all positions and all details regarding the start time of the night clash.

A classic Champions League confrontation and high pressure

The match in Madrid is becoming one of the most anticipated and intense events of the new season:

A strong start in the tournament: For both giants, playing against each other in the opening round is of great importance for controlling the lead in the group;

Tactical battle: Real's explosive and star-studded attacking trio will face Inter's solid, iron-disciplined defensive wall;

Kick-off time: This clash, which will glue football fans around the world to their screens, begins tonight at 23:59.

“In matches of such immense magnitude, the error-free movement of every line decides the fate of the victory,” international sports analysts emphasize.

Clash of attacking stars: Mbappe and Vinicius against Lautaro

The outcome of the match will primarily depend on the performance of the two teams' main stars:

Madrid's attacking power: The duo of Mbappe and Vinicius will be supported by Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham from behind;

The Italians' striking force: The Inter attack will feature world champions Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram;

Intensity in the center: The Milanese midfield, led by Calhanoglu and Barella, will engage in a serious battle against the wing-center movements of Valverde and Trent.

The main solution and the official starting lineups of the teams

The most important question that interests many football fans is which players make up the starting lineups for this crucial match. The most important conclusion is that, the official starting elevens chosen by the head coaches look as follows:

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Junior, Kylian Mbappe.

Inter: Josep Martinez, Benjamin Pavard, Yann Bisseck, Alessandro Bastoni, Andy Diouf, Hakan Calhanoglu, Curtis Jones, Nicolo Barella, Carlos Augusto, Marcus Thuram, Lautaro Martinez.

So, all the stars are in place, and this uncompromising European cup clash will kick off at 23:59.

In your opinion, which team will win this super clash in Madrid, and will the match be decided by Mbappe or Lautaro Martinez? Leave your predictions and thoughts in the comments and share this important football news with all fans!