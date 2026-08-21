Is There an Agreement Between Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona?
As the final days of the transfer window in European football approach, sensational reports are increasing. According to information published by the prominent Spanish television channel El Chiringuito TV, Inter captain Lautaro Martínez has reached an agreement with Barcelona over the terms of a contract. The news has sparked great interest among the football community and fans, as the striker has stood out with his impressive performances in recent seasons. Goal.com reports .
According to the source, Barcelona sporting director Deco held an official meeting with the Argentine striker’s agent, Alejandro Camano, last week. As a result of the negotiations, the parties managed to reach an agreement on the main terms of the contract. After failing to sign their initial priority target, Julián Álvarez, the Catalan club turned its attention to Lautaro Martínez and is preparing to submit an official offer to Inter’s management.
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