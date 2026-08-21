Is There an Agreement Between Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona?

As the final days of the transfer window in European football approach, sensational reports are increasing. According to information published by the prominent Spanish television channel El Chiringuito TV, Inter captain Lautaro Martínez has reached an agreement with Barcelona over the terms of a contract. The news has sparked great interest among the football community and fans, as the striker has stood out with his impressive performances in recent seasons. Goal.com reports .

According to the source, Barcelona sporting director Deco held an official meeting with the Argentine striker’s agent, Alejandro Camano, last week. As a result of the negotiations, the parties managed to reach an agreement on the main terms of the contract. After failing to sign their initial priority target, Julián Álvarez, the Catalan club turned its attention to Lautaro Martínez and is preparing to submit an official offer to Inter’s management.

Financial Resources and Estimated Fee

According to Goal.com, Barcelona’s management is reportedly prepared to spend around €100 million to sign Inter’s captain. However, with only around 10 days remaining before the transfer window closes, completing the deal appears practically impossible. The Milan-based club also understands that it has no intention of selling its key No. 10 and that finding a suitable replacement at short notice would be difficult.

Lautaro Martínez’s Future at Inter

Sources close to the player and the situation at the club indicate that Lautaro Martínez has no intention of leaving Inter. He is the team captain, a dressing-room leader and the main driving force on the pitch. Having lost two finals with the Nerazzurri, the Argentine striker’s main objective is to win the Champions League trophy and delight Inter’s fans.