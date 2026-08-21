Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona are reportedly in agreement

·11·Sport
Lautaro Martínez and Barcelona are reportedly in agreement

According to reports from Spain’s renowned El Chiringuito TV, Inter captain Lautaro Martínez has reached an agreement with Barcelona over the terms of a contract. Although the potential transfer is causing a major stir in the football world, completing the deal would be an extremely difficult task in practice. Goal.com reports .

According to GOAL.com, Barcelona sporting director Deco held an official meeting with the striker’s agent, Alejandro Camaño, last week. The parties are reportedly understood to have reached an agreement on the main terms following the negotiations.

The financial side of the transfer and the main obstacles

After Barcelona were unable to sign Julián Álvarez, their primary target for the summer transfer window, the Catalan club turned its attention to another Argentine striker. Barcelona’s management is reportedly prepared to allocate around €100 million for the transfer of Inter’s captain.

Nevertheless, there are still plenty of obstacles to completing the transfer. In particular, the fact that only around ten days remain before the transfer window closes, combined with Inter’s unwillingness to sell their leading goalscorer, is making the situation more complicated. The Milan club understands how difficult it would be to find a suitable replacement for a player of this calibre in such a short time.

The player’s own ambitions

According to sources, Lautaro Martínez himself has no desire to leave the Italian club. He is considered the team’s true captain, leader and main figure in the dressing room. The Argentine striker, who has suffered defeat twice with the Nerazzurri, is primarily aiming to lift the Champions League trophy above his head while wearing this shirt.

Thus, despite the reports published by the Spanish media, completing this high-profile transfer appears very difficult. Unless there is an unexpected twist, the striker nicknamed “El Toro” is expected to continue his career in Italy.

Lautaro MartínezBarcelonaInterTransferChampions League
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