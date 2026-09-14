Quick strike from Torres!: PSG secures a narrow away victory against Brest

In the 4th round of the French Ligue 1, the country's reigning champion Paris Saint-Germain secured a valuable 3 points in an unexpected and extremely tough away encounter. Visiting Brest, the Parisians won 1:0 thanks to the sole goal scored by forward Ferran Torres as early as the 5th minute of the match. Having worried their fans by dropping points consecutively at the start of the new season, the Parisian powerhouse finally registered their first championship victory and began moving up the standings.

With both teams currently having 5 points each, this away victory was of vital importance for the reigning champion to break free from psychological pressure. So, how did Luis Enrique's disciples hold their defense in Brest, how did the hosts retaliate after Torres's early goal, and can this victory return PSG to its rightful place in the title race?

Early goal in the 5th minute and Torres's decisive strike

The match began under the most perfect scenario for the guests:

Torres's calm execution: In just the 5th minute of the match, Ferran Torres capitalized on a favorable opportunity in the opponent's penalty area to put PSG ahead;

Brest's relentless pressure: Following the conceded early goal, the hosts pushed forward and regularly threatened Safonov's goal, led by Ajorque and Doumbia;

Defensive discipline: The central defense pairing of Marquinhos and Pacho, along with reliable performances on the flanks from Hakimi and Mendes, allowed the score to remain unchanged until the end of the match.

Star lineup test: Dembele, Kvaratskhelia, and Torres trio

The Parisian club mobilized all its main forces for this away fixture:

PSG's starting lineup: Safonov, Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes, Vitinha, Neves, Zaire-Emery, Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Torres;

Creative midfield and flanks: While Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made active runs down the flanks, Vitinha, Neves, and Zaire-Emery maintained ball control balance in the center;

Brest's fierce fight: The hosts' squad consisting of Coudert, Le Guen, Mboup, Versini, Ajorque, Doumbia, Lala, Locko, Loris, Magnetti, and Chardon pressed intensely for 90 minutes, putting up serious resistance against the powerhouse opponent until the final seconds.

Shift in the table: First win of the season and 7th position

This hard-fought 1:0 victory significantly changed PSG's standing in the championship:

First success: After dropping points consecutively in the opening rounds, the reigning champion finally celebrated their first victory of the current season;

Rise to 7th place: Bringing their tally of points to 5, the Parisians climbed to the 7th position in the league table based on goal difference;

Brest remains in 9th place: Having also accumulated 5 points, the hosts settled in 9th place in the table due to auxiliary indicators;

Return of the champion spirit: Secured on the road, even with a minimal margin, the 3 points gave PSG the confidence needed to return to the leading pack.

This tough victory for PSG away in Brest showed that the renewed squad is still in the process of tactical formation, but Torres's skill was enough to save the team at a decisive moment.

In your opinion, can Ferran Torres become the main goalscorer of PSG's attacking line this season? Does the Parisians' tally of 5 points after 4 rounds indicate that Luis Enrique's tactics are facing difficulties in the new season? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the French Ligue 1 match with all football fans and your loved ones!