Flick admits what he did wrong after the dramatic match with "Levante"...

In the Barcelona camp, having returned from an away trip to Valencia with a valuable 4:2 victory in the 5th round of the Spanish La Liga, the end of the match caused quite a lot of nervous and serious discussions. The Catalans, who were leading 3:0 during the match, conceded two goals from their goal towards the end of the game and came very close to losing the victory. Although the fourth goal scored in added time put an end to the intrigue, the head coach of the "blaugrana", Hans-Dieter Flick, demonstrated an extremely self-critical and courageous stance at the post-match press conference.

According to the influential Marca publication, the German coach took full responsibility for the dangerous situation that arose on the pitch and openly admitted that he had delayed the tactical substitutions. The coach of the team, which maintains absolute leadership in the standings with 15 points after 5 rounds, revealed important lessons regarding the opponent's quick transitions and team preparation. So, which of Flick's decisions did he consider a mistake, how did Levante's terrible home streak put Barcelona in a difficult situation, and what conclusions did the German specialist, who strengthened his leadership, draw for future matches?

"I still believe the fault is mine": Flick's self-critical statement

In an interview with Marca, the Barcelona coach did not hide the shortcomings in the locker room and substitute decisions:

Pitch conditions and quick start: "The start of the game went very well for us. We knew in advance that this game wouldn't be easy. The turf was a bit dry, but that's no excuse for us," Flick said;

Delayed substitutions: The coach revealed his main mistake: "Ultimately we got the points, but I still think the fault is mine. I wanted to wait for the substitutions until the next drinks break, perhaps they should have been made much earlier";

Taking responsibility: The German specialist showed a true coaching level after the victory by pointing to himself, rather than the players, as the main reason for not making decisions on time.

Levante's pressure and home winning streak of 8 matches

It turned out that the hosts' comeback in the final minutes was no coincidence:

"If we are not one hundred percent ready, this happens": Flick emphasized that major problems arise the moment team consolidation drops: "If the team is not one hundred percent ready, such dangerous situations arise";

The opponent's strength and pace: Appreciating Levante's strength at home, the coach added: "They have won their last eight home games. The issue here was not our complacency, but the opponent's quick transition and high pace. Nevertheless, the guys withstood the pressure";

Dramatic final minutes: After 3:0, the Valencians brought the score to 3:2, and just a little time was missing for them to complete an unexpected comeback.

15 points and 100 percent leadership: Stability on the throne

Despite all the excitement and difficulties, the Catalan club is running perfectly in terms of numbers:

Absolute leadership: Barcelona under the leadership of Hansi Flick has triumphed in all 5 played matches and is not giving up the La Liga throne to anyone with 15 points;

Need for quick conclusions: The tendency to falter in defense in the final minutes has become an important warning bell ahead of tough clashes against the Champions League and Real Madrid;

Willpower and winning character: Taking away 3 points with a 4:2 score without losing the victory even in the most nervous and unfortunate moments indicates that the team's championship character is taking shape.

Hansi Flick's open admission of his shortcomings even after a victorious match shows that Barcelona this year is stepping towards not only brilliant football, but also a high level of iron discipline and strict demandingness.

In your opinion, was Hansi Flick's late introduction of substitute players really the main mistake in the game, or did the players become overly complacent after the 3:0 score? How much longer can Barcelona's 100 percent leading run continue in La Liga? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis of Barcelona's dramatic victory and Flick's open objection with all football fans and friends!