Islom Ismoilov spoke openly ahead of the AFC Champions League Elite match — The plan against «Air Force»!

The city of Fergana and the entire Fergana Valley are on the verge of a long-awaited historical event. At the «Istiqlol» Stadium in Fergana, the Uzbekistan champion «Neftchi» will face Iraq's 6-time champion «Air Force» club in the 1st round of the AFC Champions League Elite. At the official pre-match press conference, Islom Ismoilov, head coach of «Neftchi», and team captain Anvar Gofurov participated and gave open and bold answers to all burning questions of interest to fans.

Conceding 10 goals in recent away matches in the domestic league against Bukhara and Qarshi, criticism surrounding Botirali Ergashev, and the physical condition of new legionnaires — Marcus Forss, Sasse, and Augustos — became the hottest topics of the press conference. The coaching staff firmly emphasized that they will remain loyal to the team's vertical, high-intensity attacking style and fight solely for victory. So, how did Islom Ismoilov respond to criticism, are the new legionnaires ready to take the field, and what kind of celebration did captain Anvar Gofurov promise to the people of Fergana?

«AFC Champions League Elite is a completely different level and mentality»: Ismoilov's response to criticism

The «Neftchi» head coach specifically addressed questions regarding instability in the domestic championship and defensive mistakes:

«The return of ACL to Fergana is a huge achievement»: Islom Ismoilov started his speech by congratulating the fans on the return of the continent's premier club competition to Fergana after a long break, stating that the goal is to bring victory to all our compatriots;

The difference between the Uzbekistan Championship and ACL Elite: Failures in the domestic league will not affect the continental tournament: «The Uzbekistan Championship and ACL Elite are completely different levels. Mentality plays the biggest role here, the guys have been waiting for this tournament for a long time», — said the head coach;

Playing style remains unchanged: Regardless of who the opponent is, «Neftchi» will continue to demonstrate fast, high-intensity, and vertical football, because it is only possible to compete with continental giants at such a tempo.

Sasse, Augusto, and Forss: Are the new legionnaires a risk?

The physical conditioning of the newly brought foreign stars was discussed separately:

Sasse's condition: «He has no injuries, is 29 years old, and has huge potential. We know Sasse's experience well, and he is an ideal fit for our tactical scheme», — Ismoilov explained;

Michel Augusto and Marcus Forss: Young defender Michel also has no injuries and is fully in the squad. English goalscorer Marcus Forss has played in the last three friendly matches and has gained match practice;

Long-term deals: The club mentor announced that long-term contracts, rather than half-year or one-year deals, have been signed with all newly recruited players.

Full confidence in Botirali Ergashev and Anvar Gofurov's stance

An official response was given regarding the goalkeeper problem and the atmosphere in the locker room:

«It is wrong to sideline a goalkeeper for one mistake»: The head coach defended goalkeeper Botirali Ergashev, who has faced criticism recently: «We believe in Botirali. He has served the team immensely, and tomorrow's match will be an opportunity for him to bounce back»;

Anvar Gofurov: «No pressure, great mood»: Captain Gofurov stated that he has aspired to this day for years, there is no pressure in the team, and the goal is to give a true celebration to the people of the valley;

The national team issue: Speaking about the national team call-up, the captain commented: «I just returned from injury. We always correctly understand the coach's decision, the main thing is to fit the coach's philosophy».

This clash at the «Istiqlol» Stadium in Fergana will become an important test not only for «Neftchi», but also for demonstrating the prestige of all Uzbek football in the continental Elite League.

In your opinion, can «Neftchi», with its renewed squad and led by Marcus Forss from England, secure a confident victory over «Air Force» in today's match? Do you believe that the attacking and fast vertical football chosen by Islom Ismoilov will yield results on continental pitches? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share the analysis of this historical clash in Fergana with all football fans and «Neftchi» supporters!