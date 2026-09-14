Shomurodov's Four-Match Scoring Streak Ends: Orban Catches Up with Osimhen via Hat-Trick

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Shomurodov's Four-Match Scoring Streak Ends: Orban Catches Up with Osimhen via Hat-Trick

The 5th round of the 2026/27 Turkish Super Lig season brought an unexpected dramatic result and a severe turning point for Uzbek football fans. Competition debutant "Amedspor" hosted Istanbul's "Basaksehir" club at home and sealed a sensational and crushing 5-0 victory. In this clash, the stars of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev — started in the main lineup from the first minutes. However, our 31-year-old captain's flawless scoring streak, having netted goals in four consecutive matches since the start of the championship, came to an end in Diyarbakir.

Nigerian forward Gift Orban, who became the true hero of the match, scored three goals past the "Basaksehir" goalkeeper, catching up with "Galatasaray" star Victor Osimhen in the top scorers race. So, why did the Istanbul defense completely collapse after an own goal at the end of the first half, how will Shomurodov defend the "Golden Boot" surrounded by Nigerian forwards, and what will the match on September 20 decide for "Basaksehir"?

5 Unanswered Strikes from "Amedspor": Details of the Disaster in Diyarbakir

The match turned into an unexpected tactical headache for the guests:

  • The unexpected own goal in the 45+1st minute: Emin Bayram putting the ball into his own net in the added minutes of the first half ruined all of "Basaksehir"'s plans;

  • Gift Orban's 23-minute masterclass: Stepping onto the stage in the second half, the Nigerian forward scored two goals in the 51st and 55th minutes, and sealed a hat-trick with a flawless strike in the 74th minute (4:0);

  • The final blow from Mbaye Diagne: Experienced scorer Diagne, coming off the bench in the 83rd minute, brought the score to 5:0;

  • Substitution of the Uzbek duo: Amidst the unsatisfactory performance, the coaching staff substituted Abbosbek Fayzullayev in the 63rd minute and Eldor Shomurodov in the 82nd minute.

Fierce Battle in the Top Scorers Race: Shomurodov Caught Between Two Nigerians

The race for the "Golden Boot" in the Turkish championship has entered a new and tense phase:

  • Last year's historic achievement: Last season, Shomurodov competed with "Trabzonspor" legionnaire Paul Onuachu until the final round, with both becoming the league's top scorers with 22 goals each;

  • Osimhen and Orban's lead of 6: Currently, "Galatasaray" star Victor Osimhen leads with 6 goals, and Gift Orban, who breached the "Basaksehir" goal, also brought his tally to 6 goals, sharing the top spot;

  • The row of pursuers: Experienced stars like Eldor Shomurodov, Mohamed Salah, and Dusan Vlahovic, who have scored 4 goals each, are chasing the two leaders;

  • The task of maintaining status: To rival Orban—who has passed through the club academies of France, Germany, and Italy—and the star Osimhen, Shomurodov is now forced to score even more and more consistently.

Dropping Points in Four Consecutive Rounds: What Awaits "Basaksehir"?

The Istanbul club is dropping down the standings after losing points in its fourth consecutive match:

  • Time to stop the crisis: Depression within the team and gross defensive errors must be addressed immediately;

  • The test on September 20: "Istanbul Basaksehir" will play its next 6th round match at home against "Genclerbirligi" on September 20;

  • The task of Shomurodov and Fayzullayev: Fans will expect another bright performance and match-winning goals from our national team leaders in the upcoming home clash.

Even though "Basaksehir's" heavy defeat in Diyarbakir was a severe blow to the team's defense, the battle for Eldor Shomurodov to defend his scoring throne has now entered a truly intense phase.

Do you think Eldor Shomurodov can overtake Nigerian stars Victor Osimhen and Gift Orban to win the Turkish Super Lig "Golden Boot" this season as well? Can "Basaksehir" recover from this heavy blow in the match against "Genclerbirligi" on September 20? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analysis dedicated to our compatriots in the Turkish championship with all football fans and loved ones!

AmedsporBasaksehirEldor ShomurodovTurkish Super Lig 2026/27
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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