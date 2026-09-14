In the 5th round of the Turkish Super Lig, a match eagerly anticipated by Uzbek football fans ended with an unexpected and disastrous result. In a game where the two leading stars of the Uzbekistan national team — Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev — started in the first minute, Istanbul club Basaksehir played away against Amedspor and conceded 5 unanswered goals (0:5). In the clash at the stadium in Diyarbakir, hosts' forward Orban put on a true masterclass with a hat-trick, while the defense of the Istanbul side managed by Nuri Sahin completely crumbled.

Most regretfully, our captain Eldor Shomurodov, who had been scoring regularly at the start of the new season, left the pitch without a goal for the first time this season, and both of our compatriots were substituted in the second half. Having collected only 1 point in their last 4 matches and entering a deep crisis, Basaksehir remained in 13th place; while Amedspor achieved a landslide victory and jumped to 3rd place in the standings with 10 points. So, why did Sahin's disciples suffer such a heavy blow, why couldn't the triple substitution at halftime fix the situation, and how will the team featuring the Uzbek stars get out of this crisis?

5 unanswered goals in Diyarbakir: The collapse of Basaksehir's defense

The match turned into a real nightmare for the guests by the end of the first half:

Own goal at the end of the first half: Bayram's ball into his own net in the 45+1st minute scrambled all of Basaksehir's tactical plans;

Orban's hat-trick in 23 minutes: Stepping onto the stage at the start of the second half, Orban scored consecutively in the 51st, 55th, and 74th minutes, tearing apart the visitors' defense;

The final blow from Diane: In the 83rd minute, when the outcome of the match had already been decided, substitute Diane brought the score to 5:0;

Squad chronology: While the hosts fielded Lafont, Dellova, Halil, Krasniqi, Orban, Saba, Balet, Bates, Meras, Raveloson, and Soyalp, Basaksehir entered the battle with Dilmen, Kaluzinski, Bayram, Gunes, Kemen, Operi, Opoku, Skov Olsen, Sahiner, Fayzullayev, and Shomurodov.

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev substituted: Drought in the attacking line

Uzbekistan legionnaires' actions on the pitch and coaching staff decisions:

Shomurodov goes goalless for the first time: The 31-year-old forward, who had been scoring consecutively this season, played 82 minutes and left the pitch without a goal for the first time this season, making way for Ozjan;

Fayzullayev substituted in the 63rd minute: Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who tried to show activity on the flank, handed his place to Brnic when the score was 0:3;

Disruption of ball supply: Because Basaksehir's midfield line fell under the opponent's strong pressing, almost no convenient opportunities and passes reached the Uzbek forwards.

Only 1 point in 4 games: Serious crisis in Nuri Sahin's team

The Istanbul club's current standing has reached an alarming level:

Scale of the crisis: Having recorded only a single draw in the last four matches and settling for 1 point, Basaksehir remains in 13th place in the standings with a total of 4 points;

Amedspor's leap upward: Thanks to this historic landslide victory at home, the hosts brought their points to 10 and climbed to 3rd place in the Super Lig;

Tactical mistakes: Although Nuri Sahin made three substitutions all at once at the beginning of the second half (Yildirim, Sari, Karbovnik), this failed to eliminate the gaps in defense and the team was showered with yellow cards (Operi, Gunesh).

This shameful defeat of Basaksehir in Diyarbakir shows that the club management and coaching staff need to draw serious conclusions.

In your opinion, what was the main reason for Basaksehir's 0:5 rout — Nuri Sahin's tactics or the gross mistakes of the team's defenders? Can Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev lead the club out of this deep crisis in the upcoming rounds? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this sensational analysis regarding the participation of our compatriots in the Turkish championship with all football fans and your loved ones!