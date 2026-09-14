Shomurodov and Fayzullayev receive low ratings: Following the humiliating 0:5 defeat

Following the unexpected and crushing 0:5 defeat against league debutants "Amedspor" in the 5th round of the Turkish Super Lig, international statistical platforms have evaluated the players' individual performances. The world-renowned Flashscore portal published the individual ratings of all players who took to the pitch following the sensational match in Diyarbakır. The leaders of the Uzbekistan national team, Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev, who started in Istanbul Başakşehir's main lineup, were given low ratings by experts against the backdrop of a general team crisis.

While Eldor Shomurodov received a mere 5.4 rating, recording himself as one of the least active participants on the pitch, Abbosbek Fayzullayev's actions were deemed worthy of a 6.1 rating. Meanwhile, Nigerian Gift Orban, who put on a masterclass for the hosts, became the undisputed star of the round with a 9.2 rating.

So, why did the exact pass and shot statistics of the Uzbek legionnaires drop so significantly, what indicators set the "Amedspor" leaders apart, and what lessons will Başakşehir, left with 4 points, draw from this deep statistical analysis?

Shomurodov and Fayzullayev's numbers: Flashscore analysis

The international platform evaluated the performance of the two Uzbek attacking players with the following figures:

Eldor Shomurodov (5.4 rating): Playing for 82 minutes, the captain managed only 1 shot on the opponent's goal; out of a total of 19 passes, he accurately delivered 11 (passing accuracy was just 58 percent);

Abbosbek Fayzullayev (6.1 rating): Operating for 62 minutes, the winger made 2 shots on goal; 11 of his 18 passes reached their target (passing accuracy — 61 percent);

The factor of being starved of the ball: The ratings of both players remained low because Başakşehir's midfield completely lost the battle in the opponent's center and failed to supply quality balls to the forwards.

Gift Orban and Ermal Krasniqi: Match heroes receive ratings above 9

The hosts' victory was also reflected in the individual statistics:

Gift Orban (9.2 rating) — Man of the match: The Nigerian forward took 6 shots on goal, scored a brace/hat-trick, and kept the opponent's defense under constant pressure, becoming the absolute leader of the match;

Ermal Krasniqi (9.0 rating): The "Amedspor" midfielder also breached the 9-point mark, leaving the visitors no chance in the center of the pitch and in organizing attacks;

Tactical superiority: The hosts outperformed Başakşehir in all aspects regarding aggressive pressing and ball recovery.

The chasm in the standings: 10 points versus 4 points

The numbers clearly illustrate the real situation in the standings:

"Amedspor" in third place: Having increased their points tally to 10 after this victory, the league debutants leaped into the top three of the Turkish championship;

Başakşehir stuck in the swamp with 4 points: Losing points for the fourth consecutive game, the Istanbul side remains in 13th place in the standings, coming dangerously close to the danger zone;

Time to draw conclusions: Eldor Shomurodov and Abbosbek Fayzullayev are required to break this negative statistical trend in the upcoming rounds and once again demonstrate their high-level performances.

These low ratings published by Flashscore serve as a serious wake-up call for Başakşehir's coaching staff, demanding an immediate review of the team's cohesion in the attacking and midfield lines.

In your opinion, are these low ratings given to Shomurodov and Fayzullayev fair, or did the team's overall collapse directly have a negative impact on their stats? Can Eldor and Abbos respond worthily to this criticism on the pitch in the next round? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this detailed statistical analysis regarding the Uzbek stars' career in Turkey with all football fans and loved ones!