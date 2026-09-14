The most prestigious team chess competition in the world with a prize fund of exactly 1 million US dollars — the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) in Bengaluru, India has reached its decisive and hottest stage. In this tournament featuring six teams uniting the world's finest and star grandmasters, the champions and 3rd place owners will be officially determined today. Javohir Sindarov, the pride of our national chess, is achieving significant success in the competition: he is captaining the Fyers American Gambits team on the first — most responsible Icon board. Although Sindarov brought down the most renowned star in the opposing ranks in the final round, due to unexpected mistakes by his teammates, his club lost to the Checkmate Mumba Masters led by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave.

Today, Sindarov and his star teammates will play in two decisive matches to take sweet revenge against this very opponent and win the 15-point bronze clash. Meanwhile, a terrifying final for the main prize is about to begin in the competition against the backdrop of the Carlsen and Firouzja clashes. So, can Javohir Sindarov's team take revenge and join the ranks of medalists, can Carlsen take home the championship trophy after his defeat with the white pieces, and how will the $1 million fund be distributed?

Personal victory from Sindarov, but a 6:11 defeat: Details of the final round

The dramatic clash of the Fyers American Gambits team:

Victory on the first board: Sindarov demonstrated his high skill by crushing the strongest and main grandmaster in the opposing ranks on the first — Icon board;

Nihal Sarin's unexpected defeat: The club's Indian star Sarin unexpectedly lost to his compatriot Pranesh, and this exact loss of points was the main reason for the team's overall 6:11 defeat;

Teammates' results: Daniil Dubov drew with Azerbaijan's Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, and Kazakhstan's Bibisara Assaubayeva drew with Harika Dronavalli; Marc-Andria Maurizzi as well as Spanish international master Sara Hademal lost to their opponents;

Star lineup: The roster of the Fyers American Gambits is a solid union consisting of the strongest chess players from various countries such as Sindarov, Dubov, Assaubayeva, Sarin, Maurizzi, and Hademal.

Magnus Carlsen's unexpected stumble: The loss with white pieces

In another dramatic match of the tournament, world chess star #1 was also defeated:

Carlsen vs Firouzja confrontation: Alpine SG Pipers captain Magnus Carlsen lost to Triveni Continental Kings leader Alireza Firouzja despite playing with the white pieces;

Team's defeat: Due to Carlsen's defeat, his club also received an unexpected blow in the crucial round.

Today's big finals: Championship clash and Sindarov's revenge

Before the final round, the following important distribution emerged in the standings:

Battle for gold and championship (18 points): Accumulating 18 points each in the standings and sharing the lead, the Ganges Grandmasters and Alpine SG Pipers teams will fight for the main prize and absolute championship;

Bronze medals and revenge (15 points): Javohir Sindarov's Fyers American Gambits team and Checkmate Mumba Masters , both with 15 points, will face each other for 3rd place;

Two-stage system: The matches in both pairs consist of two games (matches), where nerves and tactical struggle on each board will decide the final result;

Revenge expected from Sindarov: The Uzbek grandmaster will lead his team forward to make up for yesterday's bitter defeat and present a medal to his club.

This million-dollar Tech Mahindra Global Chess League in Bengaluru is attracting the world's attention as the fastest, most spectacular, and uncompromising format of modern chess.

In your opinion, can the Fyers American Gambits team led by Javohir Sindarov take proper revenge against Checkmate Mumba Masters for yesterday's defeat and claim the tournament's bronze medals? Does Magnus Carlsen have the strength to lead his team to the championship podium in the final? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the million-dollar intense chess tournament with all chess enthusiasts and your loved ones!