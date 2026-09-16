Lionel Messi returns to the Argentina national team

Legendary Argentina captain Lionel Messi is set to make a sensational return to the national team to bid farewell to his home fans. According to Goal.com, the star player has been included in the 'Albiceleste' squad preparing for the first matches after the 2026 World Cup cycle, where he is expected to play his final international match. This is reported by Goal.com .

It has been revealed that the coaching staff led by Lionel Scaloni has announced an expanded squad for the FIFA international window in October. Messi, who had previously announced a temporary departure from the national team, has agreed to return to the pitch to have a proper farewell evening in front of his compatriots.

A historic evening and a gathering of world champions

Argentina Football Association (AFA) president Chiqui Tapia stated that this match will become an unforgettable event for the entire country. The game will take place on October 6 at the famous Monumental stadium in Buenos Aires against the Benin national team.

The AFA leadership is inviting all players who triumphed at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, along with their families, to be present for this historic evening. Fans will have the opportunity to witness the 'last tango' of the world's best player with their own eyes.

New generation and squad changes

Head coach Lionel Scaloni has called up young talents playing in top European leagues alongside experienced players. Specifically, promising youngsters such as Román Vega, Matías Soulé, Franco Mastantuono, Gianluca Prestianni, and Santiago Castro have been included in the squad.

Players like Agustín Giay and Leonardo Balerdi have also returned to the team. Defender Leonardo Balerdi missed the previous World Cup due to injury and is now ready to help the national team. Meanwhile, experienced players like Leandro Paredes and Nicolás Otamendi are absent from this camp due to disqualification and retirement.

Upcoming challenges and the coach's future

After a tournament originally planned for China was canceled, the Argentina national team organized friendly matches against South American and African representatives. The team will face Bolivia in Córdoba on September 30, Burkina Faso on October 3, and Benin in Buenos Aires on October 6.

Beyond these emotional matches, the future of head coach Lionel Scaloni remains a focus of public attention. With the specialist's current contract expiring in December, the AFA is working to retain his services for the future.