AI Graveyard: Major Startups and Projects That Shut Down

In the rapidly evolving AI market, not only young startups but also tech giants are failing to see all their efforts succeed. According to S&P Global Market Intelligence, nearly 42% of corporate-level AI initiatives are eventually shut down by their parent companies. Lack of funding, technical challenges, intense competition, and low user demand are among the primary reasons. This is reported by Techcrunch.com reporting .

According to data from ixbt.com and other tech sources, Relay, a workflow automation tool created as an alternative to Zapier, ceased operations completely on Monday. Because OpenAI, Google, and other major platforms integrated similar features directly into their tools, the five-year-old Relay could not withstand the competition as a standalone product.

Failures of AI giants

OpenAI, one of the world's most valuable private companies, has also faced similar difficulties. In July, the company attempted to transform ChatGPT into a broader "super app" and updated its interface. However, following valid user criticism, the company quickly reverted to the familiar old interface. Additionally, ChatGPT Atlas, created as a specialized web browser, was shut down in less than a year, with its most useful features integrated into the main ChatGPT.

Even DALL-E is gradually losing its position as a standalone service, with its image generation capabilities being directly absorbed into ChatGPT. Due to difficulties in attracting users and high operational costs, the video-sharing platform Sora also ceased its operations in March 2026.

Obstacles faced by Apple and other companies

When Apple Intelligence was introduced in 2024, the updated Siri was announced as one of its core capabilities. However, due to engineering issues and bugs, the company repeatedly delayed the release of the new Siri version. These delays eventually led to a $250 million settlement regarding claims related to advertising the AI capabilities of the iPhone 16.

Experts believe that such losses and shutdowns are not just failure statistics but serve as an important lesson for the entire industry. Market competition and rapidly changing demands require companies to take more cautious and well-founded steps.