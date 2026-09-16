Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone officially unveiled

Collaborations between famous brands and the world of cinema are reaching a new level. According to ixbt.com, Realme has presented the first official images of its latest special device — the Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone. This gadget is specially designed for fans of the legendary wizarding world, attracting attention with its unique design and rich packaging. This is reported by news source.

Although the technical foundation of the new smartphone does not differ from the standard model, its appearance and decorations are fully adapted to the magical atmosphere. The back cover of the device is covered with brown argyle patterns and has a leather-like texture. Also, the massive coat of arms of the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is depicted in the center of the body.

Magical design and unique details

To add more charm to the smartphone's appearance, the manufacturers have engraved the inscription "Welcome to Hogwarts" on its metal frame. This turns the device from a simple mobile communication tool into a true collector's item. Such an approach to design demonstrates how much attention the brand pays to its fan base.

One of the main unique features of the device is its extremely limited production. According to reports, this special smartphone will be released worldwide in only 5,000 units. This is sure to create intense competition and high interest among collectors.

Magical gifts in the box

The fact that the smartphone is delivered in a unique trunk-style case will undoubtedly delight buyers. The set includes the following unique souvenirs:

A special Hogwarts acceptance letter

A ticket for the wizarding train

Book bookmarks with school crests

Postcards featuring favorite characters

Leather case with embossed crest and phone charm

So far, the manufacturers have not disclosed the price of the device. However, according to ixbt.com, the new Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition smartphone is scheduled to go on sale initially in the Indian market on September 21 of this year. Later, fans in other regions may also have the opportunity to acquire this unique set.