Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances

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Hansi Flick supports Lamine Yamal's Ballon d'Or chances

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has firmly defended the club's campaign promoting young talent Lamine Yamal for the prestigious Ballon d'Or award. According to Goal.com, the German manager shared his thoughts on the topic and the team's future plans during a press conference ahead of the upcoming La Liga match against Racing Santander. This is reported by Goal.com .

Recently, the young forward's open statements regarding his worthiness for this award have sparked widespread discussion in the football community. In his press conference, Hansi Flick expressed his full support for his player's confidence and explained why the club is backing this campaign.

Lamine Yamal's confidence on the pitch

Flick noted that Yamal's high level of self-belief is having a direct positive impact on his actions on the pitch and his performance in decisive moments. The coach praised the player's openness and sincerity.

"Why shouldn't we campaign for Lamine? He is our player, and I support players who believe in themselves. I think it's a great idea. If he thinks he deserves it, then I think so too," noted Hansi Flick.

Future plans and Champions League final

The press conference also focused on the official announcement that Camp Nou will host the 2029 Champions League final. The German manager did not hide his satisfaction that the decisive match will be held at the Catalan arena.

At the same time, Flick did not provide a definitive answer regarding whether he would remain in charge of the team by that time. According to him, the main goal is to win this prestigious competition, and the coach is enjoying the current process.

Hansi FlickLamine YamalBarcelonaBallon d'OrLa Liga
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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