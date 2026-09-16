An unprecedented political and financial scandal has erupted in the highest echelons of world football governance. Javier Tebas, the outspoken president of Spain's La Liga, has leveled severe accusations against current FIFA chief Gianni Infantino. In an interview with the influential publication Marca, Tebas openly stated that Infantino remaining in office would be a true disgrace for world football. According to the head of La Liga, he is horrified not even by the controversial decisions to privatize tournament rights, but by the direct interference of big politics into decisions on the pitch.

Citing a sensational example, Tebas revealed that a player from the United States national team narrowly escaped a clear red card and expulsion due to the personal political influence of former/current president Donald Trump. Furthermore, he shed light on why national football associations around the world remain silent, afraid to speak out against the Infantino regime. This blow, struck ahead of the FIFA presidential election scheduled for February 16, 2027, in Zurich, could spark a new wave of rebellion in world football.

So, what is the secret behind the ominous red card incident involving Trump's intervention, why can small federations not talk back to FIFA, and will an alternative candidate capable of opposing Infantino be found?

"Trump intervened and the red card was canceled": Tebas's sensational exposure

Details of the heaviest accusations leveled by the La Liga chief:

"This is a disgrace for football": Javier Tebas assessed Gianni Infantino's continued dominance at the head of FIFA as a trampling of sporting values and principles of justice;

Political pressure on refereeing: Tebas is angered even more than by the commercialization of tournaments by the fact that the political elite is influencing match outcomes and decisions: "I am much more worried about the situation involving the red card. The US team player escaped expulsion due to Trump's influence," the official stated;

Unfair precedent: If refereeing decisions and punishments are overturned through the intervention of the world's powerful politicians, it demonstrates the complete collapse of sports neutrality.

"Money-dependent federations and fear": How the Infantino system works?

Mechanisms of silence and monopoly in world football:

The trap of financial dependency: Tebas noted that dozens of small and medium-sized football federations around the world survive solely on annual subsidies and grants allocated by FIFA;

Money in exchange for silence: "Many federations are in need of funds and depend on FIFA's money. Therefore, they are afraid that if they openly express discontent, they will be deprived of funding," — said the La Liga chief;

The necessity of an alternative candidate: In Tebas's opinion, in order not to turn the elections into one man's absolute show, at least one strong alternative candidate capable of opposing Infantino must step forward.

Zurich — 2027: Is there time in the battle for the FIFA throne?

The upcoming electoral process and expected struggle:

The date of February 16, 2027: Official elections for the FIFA presidency will take place in Zurich, Switzerland, as part of the organization's next congress;

Europe's disapproval: Europe's leading leagues and clubs have long been dissatisfied with Infantino's excessive tightening of calendars, invention of new commercial tournaments, and trading players' health for money;

Opportunity for reforms: Reminding that there is still time before the elections, Tebas called on the leadership of world football to allow free and transparent competition.

These sharp accusations voiced by Javier Tebas have pulled back the curtain between sports and big politics, particularly the Trump factor, and it is now certain that the 2027 Congress in Zurich will become a decisive battlefield determining the fate of world football.

In your opinion, does Gianni Infantino staying at the helm of FIFA for many years serve the development of world football, or is it, as Javier Tebas said, a true sports crisis and disgrace? What is the way to put an end to powerful politicians like Trump influencing the football pitch and refereeing decisions? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this sensational statement analysis behind the big sports scene with all football fans and colleagues!