Battle against the «Lions of Bahrain»: «Nasaf» starts its AFC Champions League Two campaign today

Uzbekistan football's battle on continental arenas is entering an intense phase. Today, on September 16, Karshi's «Nasaf» club will take to the pitch away from home against one of Bahrain's richest and most ambitious teams, «Al-Khaldiya», in the opening matchday of the AFC Champions League Two (ACL Two). Despite being founded in 2020, the hosts have quickly become two-time Bahraini champions, two-time King's Cup and four-time Super Cup winners, and are known among fans as the «Lions of Bahrain». Hosted at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa, which can accommodate over 24,000 fans, this clash will be a true tactical test for the «dragons».

This is because the Bahraini side, led by renowned Croatian specialist Goran Tomić, has been peppering opponents' goals in the new season: they have scored 10 goals in 3 matches, even thrashing «Al-Najma» 7-2. Moreover, in the summer the club significantly bolstered its squad with South African national team star Patrick Maswanganyi, North Macedonian national team defender Darko Velkovski, and skilled European legionnaires. So, how will Ruzikul Berdiyev's disciples stop the fierce attacks of the «Lions of Bahrain», will «Nasaf»'s international experience be enough for a victory, and can the Karshi club start ACL Two with 3 points?

«8 trophies in 4 years»: What kind of team is «Al-Khaldiya»?

The immense successes achieved by the Bahraini club in a short time:

History of rapid rise: The club was founded on October 27, 2020, and within just four years has become the undisputed hegemon of the country;

Trophy cabinet: The «Lions of Bahrain» have won two consecutive domestic league titles (in the 2022/23 and 2023/24 seasons), two King's Cups, and four Bahraini Super Cups;

Last season's campaign: They gathered 54 points in the domestic league, finishing second behind «Al-Muharraq», who secured 55 points;

International experience: They have played 15 matches in AFC-sanctioned tournaments, recording 5 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, with their highest achievement being the Round of 16 in the 2024/25 ACL Two.

10 goals in 3 matches and a 7-2 scoreline: The opponent's terrifying form

The indicators of Goran Tomić's team in the new season:

The thrashing of «Al-Najma»: Right on the opening matchday of the Bahraini championship, they put 7 goals past the opponents (7-2), sending an uncompromising signal to the entire league;

Confident start: In the second round, the team triumphed 3-1 over «A'ali», and in the third round drew 0-0 with «Al-Riffa», accumulating 7 points and securing a high spot in the standings;

School of the Croatian coach: The team is managed by 49-year-old Goran Tomić — a well-known tactician who has accumulated vast experience coaching clubs in China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

«European and African stars»: The opponent's strengthened squad

Key players that «Nasaf»'s defense must be wary of:

Patrick Maswanganyi: The South African national team midfielder joined from famous «Orlando Pirates» and serves as the main playmaker in the center of the pitch;

Darko Velkovski: The North Macedonian national team defender has elevated the team's backline to a monolithic level;

Moroccan and Croatian legionnaires: Moroccan players Abdelhak Assal and Walid Sabbar, as well as Croatian attacking midfielder Domagoj Drožđek, have doubled the opponent's attacking potential;

Brazilian goalscorer and national team leaders: Brazilian forward Gleison Moreira alongside Bahrain national team members Mahdi Humaidan and Mohamed Adel form the core of the club.

Having played in the same group as «Andijan» last season and failing to reach the playoffs, «Al-Khaldiya» is eyeing nothing less than the championship this year with its renewed and powerful squad. However, the rich international experience of Ruzikul Berdiyev's «Nasaf» is expected to be a decisive factor in this encounter.

In your opinion, will «Nasaf» withstand the fierce attacks of the «Lions of Bahrain» in this difficult away match in Bahrain and return to Uzbekistan with 3 points? Do you think Ruzikul Berdiyev's team can contend for the main trophy of ACL Two? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this analysis prepared ahead of the «dragons»' match defending the honor of Uzbek football on the continental stage with all football fans!