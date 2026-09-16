Chess Olympiad: Gukesh dropped to board 4, and an unexpected move from Kasimdzhanov!

The official squads and board distributions of the national teams considered the main contenders for gold medals at the World Chess Olympiad, the center of global mind gymnastics, have been announced. The greatest interest of the chess community and millions of fans was focused on the Indian team: on which board will the prodigy Dommaraju Gukesh, the current challenger for the chess crown, play? The first, second, or third? Finally, the official decision of the Indian national team caused a great sensation: Gukesh, the main contender for the championship, was assigned the team's last — 4th board!

Indian officials preferred to form the squad strictly based on FIDE ratings without any exceptions: Praggnanandha on the first board, Erigaisi on the second, Sarin on the third, and Gukesh after them, while Vidit was left in reserve. However, not every team followed the ratings blindly. Rustam Kasimdzhanov, the captain of the Uzbekistan national team—the reigning Olympiad champion and main contender for the top prize—made an unexpected tactical move. Although Nodirbek Abdusattorov's rating is slightly lower than Javokhir Sindarov's, the experienced coach entrusted the first board specifically to Abdusattorov. Meanwhile, the US and Chinese national teams also deployed their most formidable line-ups into battle.

So, what advantage will this tactical decision by Rustam Kasimdzhanov give to Uzbekistan, is Gukesh being placed on board 4 a trap for opponents, and who are the closest to the main gold of the World Olympiad?

"Kasimdzhanov's masterful move": Tactical intrigue within the Uzbekistan squad

The board distribution and captain's strategy of the Uzbekistan national team:

Board 1 — Nodirbek Abdusattorov: Although Javokhir Sindarov has slightly surpassed him in recent ratings, Rustam Kasimdzhanov entrusted the fight against the most complex and difficult opponents on the first board to team leader Abdusattorov;

Board 2 — Javokhir Sindarov: Rapidly breaking into the ranks of the world elite, Sindarov will be responsible for delivering a powerful blow against any elite grandmaster of the opponents on the second board;

Boards 3 and 4 — Nodirbek Yakubboev and Shamsiddin Vohidov: These two grandmasters, who are the golden pillars of the team, will serve the task of bringing guaranteed winning points to the Uzbekistan team on boards 3 and 4;

Reserve — Muhiddin Madaminov: The talented young grandmaster stands ready to join the fight at the crucial moment as the team's main reserve force.

India's mathematical decision: Why did Gukesh drop to board 4?

Official position and expert analysis of the Indian super-team:

Strict rating principle: The All India Chess Federation chose the procedure of distributing boards based solely on official FIDE rating numbers, rather than personal status or championship titles;

Praggnanandha and Erigaisi in the front line: As a result, Rameshbabu Praggnanandha took the first board, Arjun Erigaisi the second, and Nihal Sarin the third;

Gukesh — the "secret weapon": Gukesh, who is fighting for the chess crown, playing on the 4th board could be a "compulsory yet formidable weapon" used by India to crush opponents on the lower boards and achieve absolute victory in every match;

Vidit in reserve: Vidit Gujrati, with his many years of experience, received the status of reserve player behind this formidable quartet.

USA and China: The counterattack of world giants

The squads fielded into the battlefield by other main contenders:

USA's super-strength: The American team relied on experience and high level as usual — Fabiano Caruana (Board 1), Wesley So (Board 2), Hans Niemann (Board 3), Levon Aronian (Board 4), and Abhimanyu Liang (Reserve - *Note: keeping name as in source*);

China's championship tandem: China, another main giant of the Olympiad, is fielding cool-headed grandmasters such as Ding Liren, Wei Yi, Yu Yangyi, Xu Xiangyu, and Wang Kuan;

Arena of uncompromising struggle: The fierce four-way confrontation between Uzbekistan, India, USA, and China is expected to turn this Olympiad into the most spectacular competition in human chess history.

Rustam Kasimdzhanov's logical and courageous decision, along with the Uzbekistan team led by Abdusattorov and Sindarov, stands fully ready to conquer the highest peak of the global chess kingdom once again.

Do you think Rustam Kasimdzhanov entrusting the first board to Nodirbek Abdusattorov, despite Javokhir Sindarov having a higher rating, will deliver the gold medals to Uzbekistan? Isn't Gukesh being placed on board 4 a cunning trap set by India for other teams? Leave your thoughts in the comments and proudly share the analysis of the Uzbek grandmasters' march towards gold with all chess enthusiasts and your loved ones!