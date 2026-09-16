Yamal compares himself to Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona — Lamine's sensational confession

The new leader of the next generation of world football, Barcelona and Spain national team winger Lamine Yamal, has made a sensational and bold statement regarding his comparison to the greatest legends in football history — Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Diego Maradona. In an interview with 'The Touchline', the 19-year-old wunderkind acknowledged the greatness of these three icons, while openly emphasizing that no other player in football history has achieved as many significant trophies at his age.

The young talent, who won the La Liga title with the Catalan club last season and secured World Cup gold with the Spanish national team, stressed that these achievements will not lead him to complacency; on the contrary, he believes thousands of milestones await him to cement his place in history. So, what facts lie behind the 19-year-old Yamal's claim, has he truly surpassed the teenage years of Messi and Ronaldo, and do these titles at such a young age guarantee him a Ballon d'Or?

“Messi, Ronaldo and Maradona didn't win like this”: Yamal's resounding confession

Key claims made by the young Spanish star:

Unprecedented success in history: Acknowledging legends like Messi, Cristiano and Maradona, Yamal set a new benchmark for his generation and history: “But I think there has never been a player who has achieved so much at this age.”

A phenomenon since Pele: According to experts, in terms of winning the World Cup and a domestic league title at such a young age, Yamal can only be compared to the legendary Pele;

“I have no right to be complacent”: Dismissing the idea that he will slow down because he has already won major trophies, the player stated that he still has thousands of things to do to remain firmly in the history of football.

World Cup and La Liga titles at 19: A unique trophy collection

The successes the young talent has conquered in a short time:

World Cup gold: The 19-year-old winger rose to the top of the podium as a key figure for the Spanish national team;

La Liga throne with Barcelona: Becoming a permanent leader in the club's starting lineup, he lifted the Spanish championship trophy;

Regular playing time and goals: He is conquering the big stage not only with the number of trophies but also with his goals, assists, and dribbling in high-level matches.

Messi and Ronaldo at 19: Where were they?

Historical comparison and expert attention:

Messi at 19: At 19, Lionel Messi was just breaking into the Barcelona starting XI and experiencing his first titles, but it took him another 16 years to win the World Cup with the national team;

Ronaldo at 19: Cristiano Ronaldo at 19 was taking his first steps at Manchester Unitedand shed tears of defeat in the Euro 2004 final, but he has yet to fulfill his dream of becoming a world champion with the national team;

Yamal's new record: Lamine Yamal securing the biggest club and international trophies by age 19 has elevated him to the status of modern football's brightest phenomenon.

Lamine Yamal's bold thoughts suggest that he is not limited to today's achievements but is preparing to build a fifteen-year hegemony like Messi and Ronaldo.

Do you think Lamine Yamal, who won the World Cup and La Liga at 19, has truly surpassed the youth of Messi and Ronaldo, or is it too early for such grand comparisons? Can he become one of the greatest players in football history? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this controversial and sensational confession from the football world with all football fans and friends!