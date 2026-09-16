"The battle of minds has begun in Samarkand!": The World Chess Olympiad has started

Today, the eyes of mind game enthusiasts around the world are fixed on the historic and magnificent city of Samarkand. The prestigious World Chess Olympiad, organized once every two years and bringing together the finest grandmasters from over 200 countries of our planet, has officially started. Taking advantage of its host status, Uzbekistan will defend the honor of our homeland with a total of 6 teams — three each in the men's and women's categories. The first round of the competition started at 15:00, and the initial opponents were officially announced.

Our main men's team will play against Jamaica, and the women's team against Trinidad and Tobago. The Uzbek grandmasters, who are the 2022 Olympiad champions and bronze medalists of the 2024 Budapest matches, are sitting at the board on home soil with a spirit of winning only. However, the reigning champions — the Indian team, which grabbed absolute gold in both the men's and women's categories in Budapest — are also ready to defend their title in Samarkand. So, which opponents will all 6 teams of Uzbekistan face in the 1st round, what advantage does the home factor give our representatives, and who will lift the main trophy of the Samarkand Olympiad?

"From Jamaica to Afghanistan": Opponents of Uzbekistan teams in the 1st round

The first encounters of our national teams participating as hosts:

Main squads (Uzbekistan-1): While our men's national team faces representatives of Jamaica in the opening match, our women's national team will compete with chess players from Trinidad and Tobago;

Second teams (Uzbekistan-2): Uzbekistan's second men's team will play against the neighboring national team of Afghanistan, and the second women's team will take the field against the representatives of Togo;

Third teams (Uzbekistan-3): The third men's squad will settle scores with Africa's Mali team, and our women's team with the national team of Tanzania;

Start time: All round matches officially started at 15:00 and the first moves were made.

From Budapest to Samarkand: The eternal struggle for the board

The main intrigue and championship history of the Olympiad:

India's absolute hegemony: At the 45th World Chess Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary, in 2024, India had no peer in both the men's and women's competitions, arriving in Samarkand as absolute champions;

Uzbekistan's history of gold and bronze: The Uzbekistan men's national team, which sensationally became the Olympiad champion in Chennai in 2022, was limited to a respectable bronze medal in Budapest two years ago;

Revenge and pressure on home ground: This time, Uzbek chess players will use all their skills in front of their fans to fill the gap left in Budapest and return the gold medals to our country once again.

Over 200 countries in one place: Samarkand at the center of the world

The global significance of the tournament taking place in the historic city:

A sports festival on a global scale: The gathering of representatives from more than 200 countries of the earth in one city has turned Samarkand into the center of world sports and culture;

A unique opportunity for young talents: The participation of three men's and three women's squads allows dozens of young and talented chess players of Uzbekistan to demonstrate their skills on a grand stage;

An arena of uncompromising struggle: Starting from the early rounds, the rating favorites will fight coolly not to lose points and to seize the leadership of the competition.

This World Chess Olympiad starting in Samarkand is a historic opportunity to write new golden pages in the sports history of Uzbekistan and once again prove the power of our country's chess school.

In your opinion, will the Uzbekistan men's and women's national teams be able to outsmart the reigning champion India on their home soil in Samarkand and win the main gold medal? How many medals are you expecting from our chess players in this Olympiad? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and proudly share this sensational mind battle news starting from Samarkand with all chess enthusiasts and compatriots!