SpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for Starship

The leading aerospace company has significantly improved the heat shield of the Starship rocket, designed for interplanetary flights. According to ixbt.com, engineers are taking several key steps to modernize the thermal protection system ahead of the 14th test flight. In particular, for the first time in history, components from a spacecraft that successfully completed a previous flight will be installed on a new one. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is reported that the protective tiles, which shield the hull from extreme temperatures, will be equipped with additional fastening mechanisms in areas subject to the highest aerodynamic loads during flight. Experts have also identified and eliminated paths where hot plasma flows could circulate beneath the tiles. Experiments have shown that using curved tile designs in certain sections significantly reduces heating at the joints.

A historic step and test history

The most notable innovation in this modernization is the plan to reinstall two protective tiles removed from the Ship 40 spacecraft onto the hull of Ship 41. This marks the first time in the history of the Starship program that heat shield tiles have been reused, serving as a crucial test for rapid refurbishment and lowering operational costs for future missions.

Recall that the Starship Ship 40, from which these tiles were taken, participated in the 13th flight, one of the program's most successful tests. After this test, the ship successfully splashed down in the ocean and remained on the surface for an extended period, allowing engineers to study the effects of saltwater and the external environment.

Future plans and upcoming flights

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will begin deploying the new generation of Starlink V3 satellites into space this month. This is the next step in expanding the capabilities of the company's global internet network.

Currently, experts are focusing all their attention on the next major milestone. The next orbital launch of the Starship rocket is scheduled for September 22 of this year. Experts and space technology enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see if SpaceX can successfully reach orbit this time.