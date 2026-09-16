SpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for Starship

·7·Technology
SpaceX testing recycled heat shield tiles for Starship

The leading aerospace company has significantly improved the heat shield of the Starship rocket, designed for interplanetary flights. According to ixbt.com, engineers are taking several key steps to modernize the thermal protection system ahead of the 14th test flight. In particular, for the first time in history, components from a spacecraft that successfully completed a previous flight will be installed on a new one. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

It is reported that the protective tiles, which shield the hull from extreme temperatures, will be equipped with additional fastening mechanisms in areas subject to the highest aerodynamic loads during flight. Experts have also identified and eliminated paths where hot plasma flows could circulate beneath the tiles. Experiments have shown that using curved tile designs in certain sections significantly reduces heating at the joints.

A historic step and test history

The most notable innovation in this modernization is the plan to reinstall two protective tiles removed from the Ship 40 spacecraft onto the hull of Ship 41. This marks the first time in the history of the Starship program that heat shield tiles have been reused, serving as a crucial test for rapid refurbishment and lowering operational costs for future missions.

Recall that the Starship Ship 40, from which these tiles were taken, participated in the 13th flight, one of the program's most successful tests. After this test, the ship successfully splashed down in the ocean and remained on the surface for an extended period, allowing engineers to study the effects of saltwater and the external environment.

Future plans and upcoming flights

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced that the company will begin deploying the new generation of Starlink V3 satellites into space this month. This is the next step in expanding the capabilities of the company's global internet network.

Currently, experts are focusing all their attention on the next major milestone. The next orbital launch of the Starship rocket is scheduled for September 22 of this year. Experts and space technology enthusiasts are eagerly waiting to see if SpaceX can successfully reach orbit this time.

SpaceXStarshipElon MuskStarlinkSpace
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

NASA Administrator: US Must Land on the Moon Before ChinaNASA Administrator: US Must Land on the Moon Before ChinaToday, 14:29Expansion of the Starlink V3 orbital constellation to begin in 2026Expansion of the Starlink V3 orbital constellation to begin in 2026Today, 13:58Xiaomi 18 Pro Max secondary screen creates apps using AIXiaomi 18 Pro Max secondary screen creates apps using AIToday, 13:21Nubia NaviX Ultra: Advanced AI and Record-Breaking Battery AnnouncedNubia NaviX Ultra: Advanced AI and Record-Breaking Battery AnnouncedToday, 12:52iPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photosiPhone 18 Pro will be able to prove the authenticity of photosToday, 12:25Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor introduce a joint file transfer standardXiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Honor introduce a joint file transfer standardToday, 11:56
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean