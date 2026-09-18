Uzbekistan National Futsal Team Defeats Hungary Away

The Uzbekistan national futsal team continues its successful run on the European continent as part of preparations for upcoming major international tournaments. Participating in a training camp currently organized in Hungary, our representatives secured an important victory by defeating the host team, Hungary, 1:0 in their first friendly match. The sole and decisive goal of the match was scored in the 11th minute by our national team's experienced player, Ilhomjon Khamroyev.

According to the press service of the Uzbekistan Football Association, although the scoreline on the pitch seemed narrow, the initiative remained entirely with our representatives from the opening seconds of the match until the final siren. Our players demonstrated a significant superiority over the Europeans in terms of ball possession, accurate shots on the opponent's goal, and the number of dangerous scoring opportunities. The masters of Uzbek futsal do not intend to stop at this success: the second friendly match between the teams will take place on September 19.

So, how will this victory of our national team affect the world ranking and squad formation, how effective are the new quartets being tested by the coaching staff, and will the Hungarians be able to take revenge in the return leg on September 19?

"The decisive strike in the 11th minute and absolute dominance": Match scenery

Key aspects of the clash between the national teams of Hungary and Uzbekistan:

Winning goal by Ilhomjon Khamroyev: Khamroyev accurately finished a quick counter-attack in the 11th minute, deciding the fate of the match;

Complete dominance on the pitch: In terms of ball control, building positional attacks, and pressing, our national team gave the opponent no freedom;

"Clean sheet" and defensive discipline: The defensive line led by goalkeeper Abbos Elmurodov flawlessly neutralized all dangerous attacks by the Hungarians;

Supremacy in shots and chances: The Uzbekistan national team created dozens of dangerous situations in front of the opponent's goal, keeping the European goalkeeper under constant pressure.

Squad Analysis: Starting Five and Reserves

The lineup of the Uzbekistan national team that took the field in this match:

Starting five: Abbos Elmurodov (goalkeeper), Ilhomjon Hamroev, Behruz Samiyev, Khusniddin Nishonov, Abror Akhmedzyanov;

Substitutes: Shavkat Ibragimov, Khayrullo Solikhov, Mashrab Adilov (captain), Jasur O‘rinbosarov, Shakhzodjon Saadiyev, Shakhram Fakhriddinov, Sunnatilla Jurayev, Shokhjakhon Shonazarov, Asilbek Vafoyev;

Rotation opportunity: The coaching staff gave opportunities to almost all substitute players, putting various tactical schemes into practice.

Second clash on September 19: Experts' conclusion

Important conclusions of futsal analysts regarding this foreign training camp:

Endurance against the European school: Demonstrating technical and fast combinational futsal against Hungary's physical and contact-based playing style confirms that our representatives are in top sporting form;

The matter of conversion: Despite numerous created chances, the final score remaining 1:0 indicates that more work needs to be done on finishing attacks ahead of the September 19 match;

Intrigue in the return leg: Having lost at home, the Hungarian national team will try to show a much more aggressive and attacking brand of futsal in the second match, which will be another serious test for our team.

This away victory of the Uzbekistan national futsal team in Hungary further enhances the team's prestige in the international arena and inspires great confidence among fans ahead of upcoming official tournaments.

Do you think our futsal players will be able to win with a larger score against Hungary in the second friendly match on September 19? Which aspects of our national team's game today do you think need to be further strengthened? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this triumph of Uzbek futsal in European arenas with all sports fans and friends!