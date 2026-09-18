In one of the central fixtures of the 9th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL), Moscow's CSKA club was a guest of Makhachkala's "Dynamo" team in Dagestan, securing a hard-fought and important 3:1 victory. The intense match on the Caspian coast was of special significance for fans of our national football as well: Uzbekistan national team defender Mahmud Mahammadjonov, who defends the colors of "Dynamo", started in the main lineup and played the full 90 minutes. The match started unfortunately for the hosts — in the 13th minute, Mahammadjonov accidentally put the ball into his own net, recording an own goal.

Shortly after, in the 20th minute, "Dynamo" top scorer Gamid Agalarov leveled the score, but in the second half, the Moscow club decided the fate of the match in its favor thanks to experience and skill. Substitutes Luciano (69) and Firov (79) scored a goal each, sealing another victory for the Muscovites. Following this triumph, the "army men" increased their points tally to 19, rising to 3rd place in the standings, while the Makhachkala club remained in 7th position with 12 points.

So, why did Dynamo's defense break down after Mahammadjonov's own goal, how did CSKA's substitutes turn the game around, and is the Dagestan club falling behind in the race for high places?

"Own goal, Agalarov's response, and a strike from the bench": Chronicle of the match

Main and decisive moments of the clash in Makhachkala:

13th minute — Unexpected own goal by Mahammadjonov (0:1): During a quick CSKA attack, the Uzbek defender attempted to clear the ball but acted inaccurately, directing it into his own goal;

20th minute — Quick response by Gamid Agalarov (1:1): The hosts quickly restored psychological balance, equalizing the score thanks to Agalarov's cool-headed strike;

69th minute — Luciano's winning goal (1:2): Coming on as a substitute after the first half, Luciano finished off a combinative attack by the Muscovites with a goal;

79th minute — Final point by Firov (1:3): Entering the pitch in the 77th minute, Firov scored CSKA's third goal just two minutes later, deciding the fate of the match;

Tension in the first half: Four consecutive yellow cards shown by the referee in the 44th–45th minutes showed how high emotions were in the game.

The game of the Uzbek legionnaire: A tough test for Mahammadjonov

Key aspects regarding Mahmud Mahammadjonov's participation in the match against CSKA:

Full 90 minutes of trust: Despite the own goal in the 13th minute, the coaching staff did not substitute the Uzbek defender, giving him full opportunity until the end;

Flank battles: Mahammadjonov waged an active defensive struggle against CSKA's fast wingers Krugovoy and Glebov;

Experience and psychological lesson: Such a difficult and error-prone match against an RPL grand club serves as an important testing school for the professional growth of the 23-year-old Uzbek player.

Standings and experts' conclusion

State of the teams and tactical analysis after the 9th round of the RPL:

CSKA in the top three: Accumulating 19 points, the "army men" are running side by side with "Zenit" and "Krasnodar" in the race for the championship and medals;

Victory of substitute power: The tactical changes made by CSKA's coaching staff in the second half (bringing on Luciano and Firov) fully justified themselves and decided the outcome of the match;

Stability of "Dynamo" Makhachkala: Going in 7th place with 12 points, the Dagestani side proved they can put up serious resistance against any opponent, but the loss of concentration in the final minutes caused them to drop points.

While this away victory for CSKA in Makhachkala once again demonstrated the Muscovites' championship ambitions, for Mahmud Mahammadjonov, this game will serve as a serious motivation to work on his mistakes and return even stronger in the upcoming rounds.

In your opinion, how much of a negative impact did Mahmud Mahammadjonov's early own goal have on Dynamo's overall game plan and morale? Can CSKA fight for the Russian Premier League championship all the way this season? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share the details of this intense match featuring the Uzbek legionnaire in the RPL with all football fans and friends!