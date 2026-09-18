Hugo Viana, the sporting director of Manchester City, a giant of world football and English champion, made sensational admissions about the career and future of Uzbek talent Abduqodir Khusanov in an exclusive interview with Jack Mumford, a journalist for the club's official resource — mancity.com. According to the well-known Portuguese functionary, the 22-year-old Khusanov fully possesses all the necessary qualities and potential to become the strongest central defender in world football.

The Uzbek defender, who moved to Manchester from French club Lens in January 2025, became an essential foundation of Enzo Maresca's team in a very short time: so far, he has appeared in over 50 matches in the Citizens' shirt, winning the FA Cup and EFL Cup trophies. Captivating the fans at the Etihad with his lightning speed, composure, and invincible physical power, Abduqodir extended his contract with the club until 2031 this very summer. Interestingly, Viana revealed that Khusanov's rise to world status in such a short period even exceeded the plans expected by City's management and coaching staff.

So, why did Hugo Viana assess Khusanov's development as a shock, what lies behind the contract until 2031 signed alongside Foden and Gvardiol, and how did the Uzbek defender become the absolute leader of Maresca's system?

"We didn't expect such rapid growth": Hugo Viana's 4 main admissions

The hottest thoughts from the Manchester City sporting director's interview:

"We knew his physical capabilities, but...": Viana admitted that while the club was certain of Khusanov's robust physical stats when acquiring him, they did not expect him to adapt at lightning speed to such a tough league as England, despite his youth and short playing time in France;

Potential to be the world's best: The club's management expresses 100% confidence that Abduqodir will grow into one of the greatest central defenders in the world;

Thirst for learning: Praising the Uzbek footballer's professionalism, Viana stated that he constantly works on himself and is still at the starting peak of his development;

Massive impact on the team: At just 22 years old, Khusanov has already become the beating heart of the Manchester club's defense and one of its leaders.

Contract until 2031 and 50 matches: Khusanov among the stars

Details of Abduqodir Khusanov's new status at Manchester City:

Agreement extended until 2031: This summer, the club's management signed a long-term contract with the Uzbek legionnaire, making him untouchable for other European giants;

Among the elite: Simultaneously with Khusanov, new agreements were also forged with the club's main stars — Phil Foden, Josko Gvardiol, and Jeremy Doku;

Over 50 matches and trophies: Crossing the half-century milestone in a short time, Abduqodir has already become a winner of the FA Cup and EFL Cup, enriching his collection;

Fans' affection: Through his uncompromising battles and speed, the Uzbek footballer has cemented his status as a fan favorite at the Etihad.

Experts' analysis: Khusanov's role in Maresca's tactics

Conclusions of sports commentators and analysts regarding the Uzbek legionnaire:

Maresca's ideal: Italian specialist Enzo Maresca prefers to play with a high defensive line, and in such a system, Khusanov's terrifying speed and ability to anticipate opponent counterattacks are a vital necessity;

Leap in the transfer market: The club keeping him until 2031 signals that Khusanov's value could exceed the 100 million euro mark in the coming years;

Pride of the national team: Every successful match he plays for the Premier League giant is taking the reputation of the Uzbekistan national team on world stages to a new level.

This high praise from Hugo Viana and Manchester City's boundless confidence in Khusanov once again prove that a new, unprecedented golden era is underway in the history of Uzbek football.

Do you think Abduqodir Khusanov can become the world's most expensive and best central defender, joining the Ballon d'Or nominees within the next 2-3 years? What new responsibility does such high trust from Hugo Viana and Enzo Maresca place on our player? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot interview analysis about our legionnaire, who is the pride of Uzbek sports, with all football fans and your friends!