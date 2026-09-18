Did Cristiano Ronaldo abandon the purchase of Al-Nassr

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Did Cristiano Ronaldo abandon the purchase of Al-Nassr

The absence of Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo from recent negotiations regarding the acquisition of the Saudi club Al-Nassr has raised several questions within the football community. Previously, reports circulated that the forward would join this investment project and play a significant role not only on the pitch but also in the club's management. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to information released by Arriyadiyah, a consortium consisting of a local investment fund, the American company RedBird, and Saudi businessman Ibrahim Al-Muhaidib is currently active in seeking to purchase a stake in the club. This group is actively continuing negotiations with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to acquire a share of the Al-Nassr company before the end of the current season.

Changes in negotiations and the Ronaldo topic

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's name is not mentioned at all in the details of this new deal involving Saudi and American parties. Previously, it was expected that the Portuguese footballer would acquire the club together with investors, but his exclusion from the latest processes has caught the attention of many.

So far, there is no official information regarding the player directly abandoning this investment project. Nevertheless, the recent changes and the formation of the new consortium require clarification of the situation.

Internal problems and future plans

Sources state that Ronaldo may have cooled on the idea of joining the investment project at the club due to certain internal problems and complex issues within Al-Nassr. For now, the forward has not expressed his final and open position on this matter.

Experts believe that the team captain's future actions will depend not only on his performance on the pitch but also on how the financial processes at the club proceed. Such changes around Al-Nassr are further increasing the international attention on the Saudi league.

Cristiano RonaldoAl-NassrSaudi ArabiaFootball NewsTransfer
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Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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