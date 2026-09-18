Kylian Mbappé speaks about his decade-long connection with Florentino Pérez

French star forward Kylian Mbappé has spoken in detail about the complex decade-long negotiations and the determination of club president Florentino Pérez that led to his move to his childhood dream club, Real Madrid. In an interview with AS, the player emphasized that the process of joining the Madrid team was not just a transfer, but the result of years of patience and mutual relationship. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After years of speculation and rumors, the forward who moved to the Spanish capital revealed that he had been in contact with Florentino Pérez for exactly ten years. According to him, the club president showed support in every situation, never wavered from his goal for a moment, and ultimately achieved his intention.

A decade of trust and determination

Kylian Mbappé noted that Florentino Pérez always approached every positive or negative decision in his career with understanding. Pérez always repeated that the French forward would eventually defend the colors of Madrid, and this promise has finally come true.

«He is the person who brought me here. We were in contact for ten years before I arrived. He showed affection and understanding in every decision for both Madrid and my career. He always told me that one day I would play for Real Madrid, and here I am, very happy», — the player emphasized.

The allure of Real Madrid

The World Cup-winning forward added that no one needed to convince him to join the club during the transfer process, as the greatness of the Real Madrid team had always been clear to him. For a player who plastered his bedroom walls with pictures of Madrid legends as a child, this step was a matter of destiny.

Speaking about previous failed attempts and factors that hindered the transfer, he acknowledged that timing is crucial in the football world. In his opinion, everything has its time, and all conditions must mature simultaneously.

«To be honest, you don't need to convince anyone to come to Real Madrid. If you want to become part of football history, you have to play for this team one day. Of course, there were moments of disappointment when previous attempts didn't materialize, but a footballer's life requires looking forward, not backward», — the French forward concluded.