Kylian Mbappé speaks about his decade-long connection with Florentino Pérez

·26·Sport
Kylian Mbappé speaks about his decade-long connection with Florentino Pérez

French star forward Kylian Mbappé has spoken in detail about the complex decade-long negotiations and the determination of club president Florentino Pérez that led to his move to his childhood dream club, Real Madrid. In an interview with AS, the player emphasized that the process of joining the Madrid team was not just a transfer, but the result of years of patience and mutual relationship. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

After years of speculation and rumors, the forward who moved to the Spanish capital revealed that he had been in contact with Florentino Pérez for exactly ten years. According to him, the club president showed support in every situation, never wavered from his goal for a moment, and ultimately achieved his intention.

A decade of trust and determination

Kylian Mbappé noted that Florentino Pérez always approached every positive or negative decision in his career with understanding. Pérez always repeated that the French forward would eventually defend the colors of Madrid, and this promise has finally come true.

«He is the person who brought me here. We were in contact for ten years before I arrived. He showed affection and understanding in every decision for both Madrid and my career. He always told me that one day I would play for Real Madrid, and here I am, very happy», — the player emphasized.

The allure of Real Madrid

The World Cup-winning forward added that no one needed to convince him to join the club during the transfer process, as the greatness of the Real Madrid team had always been clear to him. For a player who plastered his bedroom walls with pictures of Madrid legends as a child, this step was a matter of destiny.

Speaking about previous failed attempts and factors that hindered the transfer, he acknowledged that timing is crucial in the football world. In his opinion, everything has its time, and all conditions must mature simultaneously.

«To be honest, you don't need to convince anyone to come to Real Madrid. If you want to become part of football history, you have to play for this team one day. Of course, there were moments of disappointment when previous attempts didn't materialize, but a footballer's life requires looking forward, not backward», — the French forward concluded.

Kylian MbappéReal MadridFlorentino PérezLa LigaTransfer
Share:
Telegram channelFollow on Google
Jahongir Tursunov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Lamine Yamal speaks out on racismLamine Yamal speaks out on racismYesterday, 23:14Yassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi ArabiaYassine Bounou demonstrates another super save in Saudi ArabiaYesterday, 22:20Final roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedFinal roster of the Uzbekistan boxing national team for the Asian Games announcedYesterday, 22:16Husanov to start against Norwich: Maresca shows confidence in himHusanov to start against Norwich: Maresca shows confidence in himYesterday, 22:14FIDE Chess Olympiad: How did the Uzbekistan national teams perform on Day 2?FIDE Chess Olympiad: How did the Uzbekistan national teams perform on Day 2?Yesterday, 22:02Vinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real MadridVinícius Júnior concerned about competition and his form at Real MadridYesterday, 21:37
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Former Manchester United scout reveals sensational secret about Abduqodir Husanov
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Cristiano Ronaldo suffers his biggest defeat in Saudi Arabia
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
Big Debate Among City Fans Before the Manchester Derby: Khusanov or Nunes?
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev