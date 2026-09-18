In the 3rd round of the English League Cup (Carabao Cup), the defending champion «Manchester City» put on a true goal festival and a terrifying display of strength at the «Etihad» stadium. Hosting Championship side «Norwich», Enzo Maresca's men netted 5 unanswered goals against their opponents, securing a massive and absolute 5:0 victory. For all Uzbek fans of the beautiful game, the most important and historic event of this evening was that Uzbekistan national team defender Abdukodir Husanov started in the starting lineup for the «Citizens» and flawlessly commanded the defensive line for a full 90 minutes.

The solid defense led by Husanov left the opponent no chance to get close to their goal, ensuring a 100% clean sheet for goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli. In attack, 17-year-old wunderkind Samba shone with a brace, while Rayan Cherki, new Brazilian signing Allan (his debut goal for «City»), and McAidoo each added a goal to decorate the scoreboard. In the next round, the Mancunians face an even more serious test: in the Round of 16, «Manchester City» will face the dangerous «Manchester United»'s eliminator, «Brighton».

Well, how will Abduqodir Husanov's flawless 90-minute performance affect Enzo Maresca's starting lineup choices, how did 17-year-old Samba become the man of the match, and can the «Citizens» stop «Brighton», the slayer of «MU»?

«5 unanswered goals and the 17-year-old phenomenon»: Chronology of the match at the «Etihad»

The sequence of goals and sharp moments in the «Manchester City» vs «Norwich» match:

Minute 29 — Samba opens the scoring (1:0): The 17-year-old striker acted quickly inside the penalty area to kick off the hosts' goal show;

Minute 32 — Coolness from Rayan Cherki (2:0): Just 3 minutes later, the French star increased the gap to two, extinguishing «Norwich»'s hopes of fighting back;

Minute 48 — Allan's debut goal (3:0): At the start of the second half, the Brazilian player celebrated his first goal in the «Citizens» jersey, setting a large score on the scoreboard;

Minute 54 — Samba's winning brace (4:0): The young forward slotted his second goal into the opponent's net, sealing the man-of-the-match status;

Minute 90 — McAidoo finishes it off (5:0): Coming on as a substitute, McAidoo scored the fifth goal at the end of regular time to wrap up the rout.

Husanov's 90 minutes: How did the Uzbek legionnaire flawlessly lock down the defense?

Abduqodir Husanov's key indicators in the match against «Norwich»:

A full 90 minutes on the pitch: The defender started the match from the first seconds and did not leave the pitch until the referee's final whistle;

«Clean» sheet and goal inviolability: The trio of Husanov, Reis, and O'Reilly completely paralyzed «Norwich»'s attacking line, leaving almost no work for goalkeeper Rulli;

Dominance in duels: Husanov gave opposing forwards no space in ground and aerial duals;

Adaptation to Maresca's tactics: The Uzbek defender strictly followed the Italian coach's positional requirements, acting impeccably in transitioning from defense to attack.

A formidable opponent in the Round of 16: The «Brighton» barrier

Intrigue ahead of the 1/8 final stage of the English League Cup:

The slayer of «Manchester United»: The «Citizens»' next opponent, «Brighton», created a real sensation in the 3rd round by knocking «MU» out of the tournament;

Tactical duel: The «Seagulls»' game based on high pressing and high tempo will become the toughest test in the competition for Enzo Maresca and his renewed squad;

Title defense: As the reigning cup holder, «Manchester City» will fight uncompromisingly to retain its title.

Abduqodir Husanov's worthy contribution to the 5:0 landslide victory during his 90 minutes for «Manchester City» showed that the Uzbek football star's place in the squad of the EPL giant is steadily strengthening.

In your opinion, after this flawless 90-minute performance by Abduqodir Husanov, will Enzo Maresca put him in the starting lineup for upcoming key EPL matches as well? How do you assess «City»'s chances in the upcoming Round of 16 against the dangerous «Brighton» that defeated «Manchester United»? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this hot review featuring the Uzbek legionnaire's great victory with all football fans and friends!