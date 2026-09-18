Vadim Abramov "Explodes" After 3:2 Defeat — Sensational Confessions from Him!

In one of the central matches of the 22nd round of the Uzbekistan Super League, Namangan's «Navbahor» club snatched a dramatic 3:2 comeback victory over Samarkand's «Dinamo» team. All 5 goals scored in the first half alone and the fierce confrontation on the pitch escalated further by the end of the match. At the post-match press conference, visiting head coach Vadim Abramov spoke out in front of journalists, harshly criticizing his players' gross defensive mistakes, one-sided refereeing decisions, and the actions of his own player who intentionally provoked the stadium after scoring a goal.

Abramov described scoring two goals away from home and ultimately conceding three as an "inexplicable, laughable defense" and spoke with open sarcasm about the refereeing standards in Namangan. At the same time, the coach promised to win in the upcoming rounds regardless of the venue, and clarified the situation regarding the return of injured leaders.

So, what exact situations angered Vadim Abramov, what stupid mistake did Jumaboyev make after scoring, and what caused the chaos in Samarkand's defense?

«Four defenders against one striker and laughable goals»: Abramov puts defense under fire

Defensive errors disclosed by the «Dinamo» head coach:

«Laughable defending»: The coach harshly criticized the fact that although the opponent had only one nominal striker, four defenders stood empty in the penalty area, and goals were conceded easily after a corner kick and a goalkeeper's rush out;

2 away goals were not enough: Abramov assessed scoring two goals away and then conceding three as an unjustified situation;

Non-fulfillment of instructions: After the 3:2 defeat, the coach stated that his instructions were not fully carried out, and unexpected and unplanned gross mistakes were made on the pitch.

«Senseless action and provoking the stadium»: Open reprimand to Jumaboyev

Analysis of the player's post-goal behavior and pressure at the stadium:

«Stupid mistake»: Abramov strongly condemned Jumaboyev for intentionally angering the Namangan fans after scoring, noting that he shouted at him from the bench right then and there;

Ruining the game: According to the head coach, the player gave in to excessive emotions, received a yellow card, turned the entire stadium against the team, and put unnecessary pressure on them;

Not a psychological barrier: The coach noted that the players were not afraid of the fans' pressure, but this behavior had an unnecessary negative impact.

«Strange decisions» in refereeing and hooliganism against Azizov

Vadim Abramov's claims regarding the referees' work and opponent's actions:

«It's always like this in Namangan»: Regarding the added time and referee decisions, Abramov sarcastically reacted, saying: "It's always like this in Namangan, one day refereeing in Samarkand will be like this too";

One-sided cards: It was emphasized that yellow cards were easily shown to «Dinamo» players, but the same determination was not shown toward «Navbahor» players;

Situation involving Azizov: The coach assessed grabbing Azizov by the neck and bringing him down, followed by another player intentionally stepping on his foot, as « hooliganism », and expressed dissatisfaction that the referees turned a blind eye to it;

Promise of victory in the next match and infirmary: Abramov promised that the team would definitely win the next match and expressed hope that Anvar and Kodirkulov, who were injured during the FIFA days, would return to the squad.

This hot and painful outburst by Vadim Abramov shows that it is time to draw serious conclusions regarding «Dinamo»'s defensive discipline in away matches and composure on the pitch.

In your opinion, how justified is Vadim Abramov's harsh criticism regarding the «Dinamo» defenders and Jumaboyev's actions? Did the refereeing decisions in the Namangan match truly affect the final 3:2 score? Leave your analytical thoughts in the comments and share this exclusive review of one of the hottest Super League matches with all football fans and your friends!