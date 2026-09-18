China to Introduce New National Standards for Televisions

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China to Introduce New National Standards for Televisions

China is developing national technical standards that aim to completely phase out separate set-top boxes by integrating all their functions directly into the television itself. According to ixbt.com, this initiative could revolutionize the home entertainment market in the country. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

As a result of joint efforts by the National Radio and Television Administration and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the concept of "integrated televisions" is being created. The main idea of the project is to free consumers from unnecessary devices, cables, and additional remote controls.

Capabilities of next-generation televisions

In accordance with the technical requirements being developed, future televisions will be able to receive broadcasts directly without additional equipment. Users will also be able to use functions such as pausing live broadcasts, time-shifting, re-watching missed programs, and playing video on demand.

The "one TV, one remote" concept is being promoted as the core principle. Once the TV is turned on, the user will be able to switch directly to TV channels without starting any peripheral devices or changing the signal source. Support for high-definition content and voice control is also envisioned.

Transition period and prospects

Experts note that it is impossible to abandon traditional set-top boxes overnight. Millions of previously installed devices cannot receive new functions through simple updates because they lack the necessary hardware or software.

Therefore, this technology will initially be introduced mainly in new models, and the full transition process will take several years depending on the renewal of the TV fleet. However, as China is the world's largest manufacturer of televisions and set-top boxes, these changes are expected to have an impact on the global market as well.

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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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